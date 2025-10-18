Just Outside Seattle Is A Beautiful Casino Resort With Delicious Dining Options And A Cozy Hotel

Although Snoqualmie Casino has been a Seattle-area institution since 2008, it recently received massive renovations and upgrades. In addition to expanding the gaming floor and parking structure, the casino has unveiled its brand new luxury hotel and multiple world-class dining options. The sleek hotel officially opened its doors in August of 2025, so now is the perfect time to plan your PNW vacation.

But, these renovations shouldn't be the only reason you visit. After all, it's been a top-tier entertainment destination for many years. The gaming floor features over 1,700 slots and 58 table games, making it one of the largest casinos in the state. In fact, it's so big that you can use an interactive online map to see where your favorite games are stationed and plan your route accordingly. There's also a full-service sportsbook on site, so you can bet on your favorite teams.

Beyond gambling, one of the main highlights of Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel is its dining options. The two latest additions to the resort's pantheon are Vista Prime Steaks and Seafood and 12 Moons. For those who appreciate elegance, Vista offers fine dining with steaks, locally-sourced seafood, and racks of lamb. Alternatively, 12 Moons serves up expertly-crafted sushi rolls and other Asian dishes. Most guests love the Falls Buffet, which was voted "Best Buffet" by 425 Magazine. It's easy to see why, as you can get unlimited crab legs, prime rib, and all kinds of international dishes. Finally, Hawks Peak Sports Bar & Grill is perfect for enjoying a beer and burger while watching the game.