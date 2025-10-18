Just Outside Seattle Is A Beautiful Casino Resort With Delicious Dining Options And A Cozy Hotel
When it comes to big cities, Seattle is a unique and vibrant destination unlike most other metropolitan areas in the United States. Its geography and eclectic history give the city a quintessential Pacific Northwest (PNW) vibe, especially with eco-friendly attractions like the futuristic indoor jungle that's both a working office and tourist spot. However, if you venture farther from Seattle, you'll run into some of the most charming PNW hot spots, like Snoqualmie, the picturesque city that's considered the real "Twin Peaks." This city is also where you'll find one of the best casino resorts in Washington state: Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel.
Snoqualmie is a one-of-a-kind experience that blends tribal influences with modern amenities and luxuries. The gaming floor is full of green, blue, and tranquil colors, evoking the serenity of nature while you play your favorite table games or slots. Best of all, because Snoqualmie Casino is just outside of Seattle, you get all the benefits of being next to a big city while enjoying pristine scenery and smaller crowds. Plus, the resort has some of the best food around, even compared to other incredible casino resorts. Let's dive in and see why Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel is such a hidden gem.
A brief overview of the Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel
Although Snoqualmie Casino has been a Seattle-area institution since 2008, it recently received massive renovations and upgrades. In addition to expanding the gaming floor and parking structure, the casino has unveiled its brand new luxury hotel and multiple world-class dining options. The sleek hotel officially opened its doors in August of 2025, so now is the perfect time to plan your PNW vacation.
But, these renovations shouldn't be the only reason you visit. After all, it's been a top-tier entertainment destination for many years. The gaming floor features over 1,700 slots and 58 table games, making it one of the largest casinos in the state. In fact, it's so big that you can use an interactive online map to see where your favorite games are stationed and plan your route accordingly. There's also a full-service sportsbook on site, so you can bet on your favorite teams.
Beyond gambling, one of the main highlights of Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel is its dining options. The two latest additions to the resort's pantheon are Vista Prime Steaks and Seafood and 12 Moons. For those who appreciate elegance, Vista offers fine dining with steaks, locally-sourced seafood, and racks of lamb. Alternatively, 12 Moons serves up expertly-crafted sushi rolls and other Asian dishes. Most guests love the Falls Buffet, which was voted "Best Buffet" by 425 Magazine. It's easy to see why, as you can get unlimited crab legs, prime rib, and all kinds of international dishes. Finally, Hawks Peak Sports Bar & Grill is perfect for enjoying a beer and burger while watching the game.
Planning your getaway to Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel
The Snoqualmie resort bills itself as "Seattle's closest casino." If you're coming from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), the drive is roughly 45 minutes without traffic, so you can start your casino getaway practically as soon as you land. Along the way, you'll pass through the Gateway to Seattle's Alps, the trailhead city of Issaquah. So, if you want to go hiking or explore the natural scenery during your visit, you can do so easily from the resort.
The resort's new luxury hotel is another desirable feature, with comfortable suites overlooking towering trees and Mount Si in the distance. The hotel also has an indoor relaxation pool with outstanding views, an on-site spa, and premium fitness center. The rooms do not come cheap, however, with rates ranging from $200 to $900 per night. The more affordable rooms tend to book quickly, so try to plan your vacation as early as possible to save extra room in your budget for the casino.
Another advantage of visiting the newly-renovated Snoqualmie Casino is that it now has a state-of-the-art venue space, complete with advanced audio technology, video screens, and a capacity of 2,000 seats. The casino has always attracted big names and top talent, and now that the new venue is complete, you can get tickets to see some of the hottest acts around.