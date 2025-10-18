America's Top Suburb For 'City-Like Living' Is This Walkable, Chic Spot Just Outside Minneapolis

There's plenty to see and do in Edina, and it's easy to get around thanks to the suburb's walkability. There are parks, trails, and lakes here, with plenty of opportunities for enjoying the great outdoors. Visit Centennial Lakes Park, a 25-acre park with a popular 1.5-mile trail for walking and running. There are also paddle boats available to rent and a putting course. The loop around Rosland Park is just over 1 mile and is another fantastic choice for walking. Bikers will love the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail, which is actually 15 miles long. You can cool down afterwards at the Edina Aquatic Center with its Olympic-size pool.

Edina is known for its upscale shopping, giving the suburb a chic atmosphere. The neighborhood of 50th and France has over 175 venues for shopping and dining, while the indoor Galleria Edina has high-end brands like Tiffany & Co., Coach, and Williams-Sonoma, to name a few. Continue the shopping spree at Southdale Center, the first indoor regional shopping mall in the U.S., when it opened in 1956. There are over 120 stores here, including popular retailers like Macy's, J. Crew, and the Apple Store. For more shopping, head to the Mall of America, the largest mall in the country, which is just 11 minutes away by car in nearby Bloomington.