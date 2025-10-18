Travelers Can Have A Thousand Acres Of New York's Adirondacks To Themselves At This Glamorous Lakeside Resort
When modern life gets hectic, we all need a little time with nature, and New York State's Adirondack Mountains are an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. Spanning 6 million acres across the northeastern corner of New York, it's also the largest National Historic Landmark in the lower 48 states. The area is a natural haven, with waterfalls, hiking trails, 3,000 lakes and ponds, and 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. It's the perfect place for fishing, boating, swimming, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Tucked away in the Adirondacks on 1,000 secluded acres is a luxurious lodge that's been a longtime retreat for the upper crust during the Gilded Era, including the Vanderbilts, Astors, Morgans, and Rockefellers. Set on a private, 500-acre lake, the lodge is more than 125 years old, and blends opulence with the ambiance of a remote wilderness retreat. Once a camp, the property is loaded with outdoor activities and indoor amenities for visitors. Accommodating as many as 29 people in several spacious buildings and cottages, the lodge is perfect for weddings, family reunions, or other group celebrations.
Accommodations and experiences at Lake Kora
There's no shortage of space at Lake Kora with six separate buildings, most of which serve as entire "homes" for a small number of people. For example, the Gardeners Stone Cottage is a 985-square-foot, loft-style wood and stone cabin with a cozy fireplace and a private dock on the lake (and sleeps two people). Or, the 1,400-square-foot Treehouse cottage sleeps four and has a stone fireplace, carved wood beds, and trees inside creeping up the wooden walls. Other accommodations include the main lodge (with taxidermy walls, a billiard table, and six rooms for up to 11 people), the boathouse (yes, it has a boat dock), two additional cottages, and a library cabin.
During their stay, guests can relax by the private lake or take an antique canoe or wooden boat out for a spin, go fishing (gear is available from the lodge), go biking, or play tennis on outdoor courts. There's also a softball field and walking trails; alternatively, guests can simply relax in a hammock and catch up on a good book. Indoors, there's a two-lane bowling alley, ping-pong tables, squash courts, and a cozy pub. The two-story wellness center was once a meat and ice house, but now guests can enjoy a massage or other relaxing spa treatment.
Planning a trip to Lake Kora
Part of the reason Lake Kora is so alluring is that it is surrounded by nature, far removed from the world of daily stress and congestion, which makes getting there part of the experience. Albany is the closest city to the lodge resort, which is a two-hour-and-15-minute drive, or about five-and-a-half hours from New York City. Although it's a long drive, the route through the Adirondacks is a mountainous paradise of vibrant beauty and fun stops.
Or, guests can opt to arrive in style by helicopter or private seaplane from New York's East River to the lake, while soaking in some sweeping aerial views along the way. If you're planning on flying commercial and renting a car, your best bet is flying into Plattsburgh, about 90 miles away. Be aware that Lake Kora is not open during the winter months, but Lake Placid, which has some of the East Coast's best skiing and snowboarding, has ski resorts that welcome visitors year-round.