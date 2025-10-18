Travelers Can Have A Thousand Acres Of New York's Adirondacks To Themselves At This Glamorous Lakeside Resort

When modern life gets hectic, we all need a little time with nature, and New York State's Adirondack Mountains are an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. Spanning 6 million acres across the northeastern corner of New York, it's also the largest National Historic Landmark in the lower 48 states. The area is a natural haven, with waterfalls, hiking trails, 3,000 lakes and ponds, and 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. It's the perfect place for fishing, boating, swimming, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Tucked away in the Adirondacks on 1,000 secluded acres is a luxurious lodge that's been a longtime retreat for the upper crust during the Gilded Era, including the Vanderbilts, Astors, Morgans, and Rockefellers. Set on a private, 500-acre lake, the lodge is more than 125 years old, and blends opulence with the ambiance of a remote wilderness retreat. Once a camp, the property is loaded with outdoor activities and indoor amenities for visitors. Accommodating as many as 29 people in several spacious buildings and cottages, the lodge is perfect for weddings, family reunions, or other group celebrations.