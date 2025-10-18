Outside Rochester Is A Quaint New York Suburb Along The Erie Canal With Trails And Small-Town Charm

A charming suburb along the Erie Canal, upstate New York's calm 524-mile canal waterway, Pittsford is a relaxing spot to see fall foliage and take leisurely walks on trails along the canals. In western New York, just 15 minutes from Rochester – a city that has reinvented its walkable downtown – Pittsford is really just a small village of about 1,700 people that balances small-town charm with easy access to urban life.

With a history that dates back to 1789, the village of Pittsford served as a trading center. When the Erie Canal opened in 1822, locals prospered from the canal-related commerce and construction. Today, Federal-style buildings remain as a reminder of those days of wealth. Part of Pittsford's modern charm comes from the former warehouses and silos that line the canal, many of which have been reimagined as quaint boutiques and restaurants. Despite growth in the area, locals have worked diligently to preserve the historic architecture that defines the village.

About 30 minutes by car from the Finger Lakes – a region known for its award-winning wines and culinary charm – Pittsford is a relaxed, off-the-beaten-path destination. The trails along the canal are a highlight, with 50 miles running through the town. Whether you go for a stroll, hike, or bike, the path takes you back in time, before industrialization, when life moved at a slower pace. Fall is especially rewarding, with spectacular foliage adding another layer of charm. To get to Pittsford, the closest international hub is Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC), an easy 20-minute drive away.