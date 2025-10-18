Breathtaking Texas Waterfall Destinations Tourists Can Find In Austin

Don't go chasing waterfalls just anywhere in Texas. Austin isn't just one of Texas' best shopping destinations and the top-ranked BBQ city in America; residents and tourists alike can take advantage of the convenience of the big city while enjoying centuries-old nature preserves. Some of Austin's best green oases are but a stone's throw away from the hustle and bustle.

Casual and hardcore outdoor enthusiasts ought to include at least one nature excursion during their trip to Austin, if only to see one (or more) of the city's breathtaking waterfalls. Despite being located less than an hour — sometimes less than 15 minutes — from the city center, these destinations promise a refresh of the mind and body through healing sights and sounds. The science behind why waterfalls can help relieve stress isn't iron-clad, but it's undeniable that waterfalls have proved to be a source of relaxation and inspiration for centuries, from 18th-century painters to 1990s R&B girl groups.

Most of the waterfalls in and near Austin require some hiking, but these are short journeys, making these nature spots accessible to even tourists with a fully-packed schedule.