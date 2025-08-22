Texas' Best Wineries Hide In An Underrated Hill Country Getaway With Unique Stays, A State Park, And Rustic Charm
For a trip through Texas Hill Country, you will find a key player in the middle of the Texas Wine Trail. Stonewall is a part of the U.S. Highway 290 and is known for its stunning vineyards. You'll find more than 100 wineries, breweries, and distilleries in this part of Texas. The Stonewall area has a large number of vineyards, with some of the state's best names. You can check out wineries like Becker Vineyards, which has lavender fields and a decent size tasting menu, and Pedernales Cellars (both are in or near Stonewall). They produce a variety of wine styles from French Bordeaux to Spanish and Rhone varieties. Fun fact, if you take a tour at Pedernales Cellars, it will show you the largest underground concrete barrel cellar in Texas.
You can find restored properties for your stay, like the Stonewall Motor Lodge. This is a 1960s motel that has been updated with modern decor while keeping its mid-century vibe. The property is on 3 acres and has 12 rooms, four cabins, and four RV spots. You can find other rustic and charming places to stay like The Martinsburg that is close to Pedernales Cellars.
A main (and free) local spot for your visit is the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site. You'll get access to the LBJ Ranch, where you can see the family cemetery (where the former president is buried) as well as his former home, which is known as the Texas White House. Inside the park, you can check out the Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm. Like other parts of Texas, this area of the park shows you what Texas-German farm life was like in the early 1900s. You'll be able to see actors in period-style garb performing chores like canning, butchering, and tending to farm animals.
Other places to stay and eat in Stonewall
If you're looking for a more high-end stay, you can check out the Rose Hill Retreat. which is a bed and breakfast in a Victorian mansion. If you're traveling with a group, you can look at the Albert Hotel, which has a multi-bedroom bunkhouse with a pool and jacuzzi. You can book rooms with single beds, if you're not wanting to share a room. You can also find converted shipping containers at The Container Retreat @ 290 Wine Trail for a different kind of stay. Or, pop over to Lakeway, which is Texas' underrated resort community just outside of Austin.
The area's food scene has a mix of casual and formal options too. You can get top-ranked Texas barbecue and burgers at Albert Ice House & Dance Hall, which is a historic spot that's been a community staple for over 100 years. The Stonewall Smokehouse is a family-friendly joint for smoked goodness with indoor and outdoor seating. For a more formal meal, you can head to the restaurant at Rose Hill Retreat (known as Rose Hill Manor), which serves multi-course breakfasts and dinners. In the close-by Fredericksburg, you'll find Sunset Grill, an American-style bistro that uses locally grown ingredients. Vaudeville is another Fredericksburg spot with a delicious bistro, supper club, and art gallery.
If you're looking for drinks other than wine, Bluemont Brewery in Stonewall makes a variety of craft beers in its brewhouse. They make a seasonal Peach Buzz Cream Ale, using local fruit. Fun fact, the area has the unofficial title of "Peach Capital of Texas," and you'll see quite a few orchards. Just outside of town, you can visit Altstadt Brewery, which is a large Bavarian-style brewery focused on German-style beers. Fredericksburg Brewing Company is the state's oldest brewpub.
What to do and how to get to Stonewall
You can find a handful of fun attractions near Stonewall, like the historic town of Luckenbach. It's a small hamlet with a population of just 13. Yes, you read that correctly. It's known in the area for its dance hall, post office, and live country music played under large oak trees. For outdoor activities, Pedernales Falls State Park has trails and a river that flows over large limestone. If you head north, you'll find Enchanted Rock State Natural Area that goes about 1,823-foot above sea level with miles of scenic Texas trails. Its peak has aerial views of the Hill Country. Orchards like Burg's Corner and Jenschke Orchards are a main draw for juicy peaches and goodies. The annual Stonewall Peach JAMboree is held every June to celebrate the new harvest.
The National Museum of the Pacific War is a great place to visit, and is a Smithsonian-affiliated museum. It's dedicated to the history of World War II, and honors Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, who was a Fredericksburg native. You can also check out the Pioneer Museum, which shows the lives of the German immigrants who settled in this area. The Fredericksburg Theater Company puts on musicals and plays at its 250-seat theater. The Rockbox Theater is a music venue that brings in a variety of tribute bands and concerts.
The closest big cities are San Antonio and Austin. You'll likely fly into San Antonio International Airport (SAT), which is about 63 miles away, or Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), which is around 68 miles to the east of Stonewall. There aren't any direct train or bus services to Stonewall, so you'll need to use a car.