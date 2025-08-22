Texas' Best Wineries Hide In An Underrated Hill Country Getaway With Unique Stays, A State Park, And Rustic Charm

For a trip through Texas Hill Country, you will find a key player in the middle of the Texas Wine Trail. Stonewall is a part of the U.S. Highway 290 and is known for its stunning vineyards. You'll find more than 100 wineries, breweries, and distilleries in this part of Texas. The Stonewall area has a large number of vineyards, with some of the state's best names. You can check out wineries like Becker Vineyards, which has lavender fields and a decent size tasting menu, and Pedernales Cellars (both are in or near Stonewall). They produce a variety of wine styles from French Bordeaux to Spanish and Rhone varieties. Fun fact, if you take a tour at Pedernales Cellars, it will show you the largest underground concrete barrel cellar in Texas.

You can find restored properties for your stay, like the Stonewall Motor Lodge. This is a 1960s motel that has been updated with modern decor while keeping its mid-century vibe. The property is on 3 acres and has 12 rooms, four cabins, and four RV spots. You can find other rustic and charming places to stay like The Martinsburg that is close to Pedernales Cellars.

A main (and free) local spot for your visit is the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site. You'll get access to the LBJ Ranch, where you can see the family cemetery (where the former president is buried) as well as his former home, which is known as the Texas White House. Inside the park, you can check out the Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm. Like other parts of Texas, this area of the park shows you what Texas-German farm life was like in the early 1900s. You'll be able to see actors in period-style garb performing chores like canning, butchering, and tending to farm animals.