New York's Adirondack Mountains Retreat Is A Scenic Airbnb Treehouse Nestled In Bright Fall Foliage
The right accommodation can very much enhance your travel experience, especially when it amplifies the sense of place of wherever you've chosen to visit. The perfect hotel can magnify a bucket list experience, like seeing the aurora borealis while staying at one of the best hotels around the world with views of the northern lights. Similarly, resorts with breathtaking open air views can make you feel like you're literally waking up in the middle of a desert, rain forest, or nature preserve. If leaf-peeping in the Adirondack mountains is on your travel agenda this season, why not sleep among the trees? An ideal Adirondack mountain retreat is a scenic Airbnb treehouse that puts you at eye level with the bright fall foliage from the moment you wake up.
Located in Remsen, New York, the Treehouse at Evergreen Cabins was recently rated by CN Traveler as one of the best Airbnbs across the country for enjoying fall foliage, and is ranked as a "guest favorite" on its Airbnb page, with a 4.99-star rating out of 5 from nearly 600 reviews. The two-bedroom treehouse is perfect for a family, suitable for up to four people with a king sized bed plus a set of bunk beds. Ready to book your perfect foliage fantasy getaway? Here's everything you need to know about this truly remarkable Airbnb stay.
Foliage-forward amenities at the Treehouse at Evergreen Cabins
The Treehouse is a dwelling among a few other accommodations available at the Evergreen Cabins property, but its unique orientation gives it the feeling of seclusion, perfect for a peaceful, fall foliage-inspired getaway. An 80-foot cable bridge connects you from the parking area to the treehouse. Floor-to-ceiling windows on both floors at the back of the house look out at a private waterfall, and an outdoor firepit can keep you cozy all year long while you take in the scenery al fresco. Despite the woodsy, rustic nature of the cabin, it is outfitted with modern appliances and high-end furnishings, and you can even book luxury amenities such as a masseuse and a private chef.
The starting price for one night at the Treehouse is $304, but depending on the season and length of stay, it can go for over $600 per night. While the well-reviewed property exceeds guests' expectations, make sure to do your due diligence and avoid the biggest mistake guests make when booking Airbnbs. If the treehouse is booked, other dwellings on the Evergreen Cabins property include A-Frame, Birch Falls Spa Cabin, and Tiny House.
Remsen is located in the center of New York State, with nearby access to some of its largest cities. Syracuse is only an hour and 15-minute drive, and Albany is just a bit further at an hour and 45 minutes. You might be tempted to cozy up and look out the picture windows all day, but the treehouse is also perfectly situated near several hiking areas for enjoying the crunch of fallen leaves underneath your feet. Trenton Falls Scenic Trail, Lake Julia Nature Preserve, and Pixley Falls State Park are all located less than a 30-minute drive from the treehouse.