Costco's Camping Lifesaver Is A Hassle-Free Grocery Item Bringing Gourmet Dinners With Zero Fuss

The convenience of Mountain House Classic Assortment Meal Bucket is also seen in the actual design of the product. It's easy to stack and weighs just under six pounds, with one shopper on Costco's website describing the item as "lightweight and packaged well." The sturdy side handle also makes for easy carrying from your home to the car or RV and finally to a campsite. These are all the things we love for any camping essential. One thing worth noting is the portion sizes for each pouch. The entrees are two cups of food when prepared and one reviewer shared, "each meal is a bit small. Use two packs to feed three people or one pack per person when you're really hungry." The bucket can only be purchased online and currently retails for $99.99.

The first few camping experiences can feel intimidating, but a bit of preparation is all you need. Food is certainly be a major part of the experience, but you seriously don't want to forget gear for a more comfortable night camping outdoors. Also, pests can be a nuisance, but this clever coffee hack can keep mosquitoes away. Before you pack your bags, you actually need to consider destination and even the type of camp ground that's best for your needs. There's a New York campground that can only be accessed by water, for instance. In Florida, you can find a hidden campground with springs and caverns. While many parks and sites have fees for entry and overnight stays, it's also possible to find a few low cost or free camping options. Whichever outdoor option you choose, always share your trip details (location, expected return time, etc.) with someone back home.