One Of Montana's Most Beautiful Destinations Is A Stunning Waterfall Tucked In Glacier National Park
Some of America's most scenic natural beauty can be found inside its national parks, but with so many to choose from, it can be hard to pick which park to visit for your next vacation. However, there's one national park known as the Crown of the Continent – Glacier National Park in Montana. The majestic landscapes were sculpted by glaciers, and visitors who come are in awe of the dramatic terrain. Those who hop on a flight to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) and make the 30-minute drive to this esteemed park will be excited to find over 700 miles of trails, interesting geologic formations, stromatolite fossils, an abundance of flora and fauna, and epic lakes with beautiful, cascading waterfalls. While Tripadvisor ranks Virginia Falls as the best waterfall in Glacier National Park, there's another set of waterfalls that are stunning in their own right — the ones that can be seen from Avalanche Lake.
These waterfalls, fed by Sperry Glacier, are a magnificent sight for those making the journey out into the Montana wilderness. One Tripadvisor reviewer described his trek to Avalanche Lake and said there were nine people in his group, ranging from 1 to 70 years old. He said, "We started before 7 a.m. and took three hours to complete." The out-and-back hike is 2.3 miles each way, and AllTrails classifies this as a moderate hike.
How to view the stunning waterfalls at Avalanche Lake
Visitors can certainly make the trek to Avalanche Lake and see the waterfalls on their own. The Avalanche Lake trailhead starts at the same spot as the Trail of the Cedars, which is a shorter hike that's less than a mile long, but impressive in its own right. If you want to get the most out of your trip though, you may want to book a guided hike with the official education partner of Glacier National Park — Glacier Institute. In a park that consists of over 1 million acres and more than 1,500 square miles, those visiting for the first time will want to get a lay of the land to ensure they experience all the cool things they've traveled to see. This 501(c)(3) non-profit group offers a variety of guided hikes and tours — including one that will take you to see the waterfalls at Avalanche Lake.
This Google reviewer shared her feedback on her hike with Glacier Institute and said, "We had a fantastic day hiking to Avalanche Lake with Mark F. as our guide. He was very informative of all that we were seeing and the history of the area." She also added one important tip: "Recommend planning a day with this organization early in your visit so you will have the knowledge, history, and advice to help you fully appreciate and enjoy the rest of your visit."
What to know when visiting Glacier National Park
The Avalanche Lake trail is a popular one, so you may want to arrive at the trailhead early to try to grab a parking spot. It is located along the Going-to-the-Sun Road, which is an experience in itself and gives you some amazing scenery along the drive. This is another perk of a tour with Glacier Institute — as this Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "Normally if you self-drive, you spend a lot of your time in the car, looking for parking, and not taking in the scenery. With them driving, you don't have to stress about any of that."
Even if you're going to see the waterfalls at Avalanche Lake, you'll quickly find there's so much more to see within this fascinating park, and you'll want to plan ample time there when you visit. You can camp inside the park, but for those who don't want to rough it, you have multiple lodging options, such as the Apgar Village Lodge, Village Inn Motel, and Many Glacier Hotel. Those up for an adventure who don't mind making a trek to get to their overnight accommodations may want to check out Sperry Chalet, a hike-in lodge inside Glacier National Park. Many visitors also opt to stay in one of the nearby towns, such as Whitefish — a charming destination with a storybook downtown.