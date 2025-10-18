One Of Montana's Most Beautiful Destinations Is A Stunning Waterfall Tucked In Glacier National Park

Some of America's most scenic natural beauty can be found inside its national parks, but with so many to choose from, it can be hard to pick which park to visit for your next vacation. However, there's one national park known as the Crown of the Continent – Glacier National Park in Montana. The majestic landscapes were sculpted by glaciers, and visitors who come are in awe of the dramatic terrain. Those who hop on a flight to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) and make the 30-minute drive to this esteemed park will be excited to find over 700 miles of trails, interesting geologic formations, stromatolite fossils, an abundance of flora and fauna, and epic lakes with beautiful, cascading waterfalls. While Tripadvisor ranks Virginia Falls as the best waterfall in Glacier National Park, there's another set of waterfalls that are stunning in their own right — the ones that can be seen from Avalanche Lake.

These waterfalls, fed by Sperry Glacier, are a magnificent sight for those making the journey out into the Montana wilderness. One Tripadvisor reviewer described his trek to Avalanche Lake and said there were nine people in his group, ranging from 1 to 70 years old. He said, "We started before 7 a.m. and took three hours to complete." The out-and-back hike is 2.3 miles each way, and AllTrails classifies this as a moderate hike.