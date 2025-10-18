Just Outside Portland Is Oregon's Under-The-Radar City With Craft Wine, Vineyards, And Scenic Landscapes
Portland, Oregon, is widely recognized as the coffee capital of America. But just minutes outside Rose City, in Sherwood, you'll find exceptional craft wine in the Chehalem Mountain American Viticultural Area. Located in the Tualatin Valley near Wilsonville, a comfy, family-friendly city with nature parks, Sherwood is an under-the-radar destination for oenophiles. Here, wineries and vineyards offer Pacific Northwest scenic landscapes and tasting experiences that deepen their appreciation not only for wine but also for the region. Take, for example, Beckham Estate Vineyard.
Shrouded by breathtaking evergreen trees in the Chehalem Mountains, Beckham's A.D. Beckham wines are aged in amphorae, or clay pots, before bottling. "The flavor profiles are distinct due to the Amphora aged process, bright fruit notes in the whites with minerality and crisp acidity that feel balanced and lively and the reds are layered and expressive," explains a reviewer on Google, where Beckham Estate Vineyard holds a 4.7-star rating. Amphora winemaking is an age-old technique rarely used in modern times, and visitors can learn more about it by booking a Heritage Tasting.
Vistas and vino await at the highly popular Hawks View Winery, which is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Here, wine enthusiasts can bask in the sweeping scenery of Mount Hood from the outdoor deck while reveling in varieties such as syrah, pinot gris, and more. Sherwood is also home to the legendary Ponzi Vineyards, renowned for its basaltic Laurelwood soil, which produces bold Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Signature tastings, offered daily in a tasting room overlooking the verdant Chehalem Mountains, require reservations. Bookings for Beckham Estate Vineyard, Hawks View Winery, and Ponzi Vineyards can be made on Tock.
Swing by Old Town Sherwood, Oregon, for a glass a wine and a meal
Sherwood's allure is not limited to its wine country. The small city features a historic, walkable downtown area known as Old Town Sherwood, where visitors will find a wine bar, a tasting room, and a couple of eateries. For a casual yet intimate setting, look no further than Old Town's 503 Uncorked. In addition to locally-made wine, available by the glass or bottle, and other libations, the spot offers bites to pair with your beverage. "You haven't experienced Sherwood until you've been to 503 Uncorked. Huge selection of wine and cocktails, and the flatbread pizzas are to die for," reads a review on Google. Other food items diners can look forward to indulging in include charcuterie and salads.
503 Uncorked is open Monday through Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. Live music and other events are held monthly; check the bar's Instagram for details. Next door is J Rallison Cellars, whose vineyards produce tempranillo, sangiovese, and other varietals. Stop by for a glass or a bottle at their tasting room, open Thursday through Sunday. According to reviewers on Yelp and Google – where J Rallison holds a 4.8- and 5-star rating, respectively — it's not uncommon for owner Jared Rallison to be present and eager to chat with fellow vino aficionados.
Food is not served here, but adjacent Mason, an Italian restaurant, offers dinner Wednesday through Saturday. The menu features pasta dishes such as bolognese and ravioli al formaggio. After a wine-filled afternoon or evening in Sherwood, a meal at Mason – ranked among the city's top restaurants on Tripadvisor – may be exactly what you need.
Plan your visit to Sherwood, Oregon
In Sherwood, it's always wine o'clock. The city provides a mellow adventure just 40 minutes from Portland via Interstate 5. For visitors with a rental car, a day trip is easy — and worth it. You'll find that this is true any time of the year, but especially in the fall. September and October mark harvest season, when visitors may have the opportunity to observe the hard work that goes into wine production. Ponzi Vineyards, for instance, offers a seasonal Vine to Wine Harvest Tour and Tasting during this time.
The Pacific Northwest is also renowned for its fall foliage, which transforms Sherwood's wineries and vineyards into multicolored dreamscapes. Additionally, each November, the city hosts the Sherwood Wine Festival at the Red Berry Barn, a farm just minutes from Old Town. The one-day event allows attendees to sample a variety of vino from wineries in Sherwood and nearby Newberg. Proceeds support the local community, and tickets can be purchased online.
If you are interested in visiting multiple wineries and exploring Old Town, stay for a few days. The Hampton Inn Sherwood Portland, near Old Town, is the only hotel in the city, with average nightly rates under $180 as of this writing. More options are available on Airbnb, and some wineries — including Beckham Estate Vineyard – offer gorgeous guesthouses available for booking. Beckham's three-bedroom abode is listed on Vrbo and will cost you more than $400 per night. Looking for more to do in Sherwood? Visit the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, considered one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S.