Just Outside Portland Is Oregon's Under-The-Radar City With Craft Wine, Vineyards, And Scenic Landscapes

Portland, Oregon, is widely recognized as the coffee capital of America. But just minutes outside Rose City, in Sherwood, you'll find exceptional craft wine in the Chehalem Mountain American Viticultural Area. Located in the Tualatin Valley near Wilsonville, a comfy, family-friendly city with nature parks, Sherwood is an under-the-radar destination for oenophiles. Here, wineries and vineyards offer Pacific Northwest scenic landscapes and tasting experiences that deepen their appreciation not only for wine but also for the region. Take, for example, Beckham Estate Vineyard.

Shrouded by breathtaking evergreen trees in the Chehalem Mountains, Beckham's A.D. Beckham wines are aged in amphorae, or clay pots, before bottling. "The flavor profiles are distinct due to the Amphora aged process, bright fruit notes in the whites with minerality and crisp acidity that feel balanced and lively and the reds are layered and expressive," explains a reviewer on Google, where Beckham Estate Vineyard holds a 4.7-star rating. Amphora winemaking is an age-old technique rarely used in modern times, and visitors can learn more about it by booking a Heritage Tasting.

Vistas and vino await at the highly popular Hawks View Winery, which is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Here, wine enthusiasts can bask in the sweeping scenery of Mount Hood from the outdoor deck while reveling in varieties such as syrah, pinot gris, and more. Sherwood is also home to the legendary Ponzi Vineyards, renowned for its basaltic Laurelwood soil, which produces bold Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Signature tastings, offered daily in a tasting room overlooking the verdant Chehalem Mountains, require reservations. Bookings for Beckham Estate Vineyard, Hawks View Winery, and Ponzi Vineyards can be made on Tock.