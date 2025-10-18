A Bustling North Carolina City Known As 'America's Drinking Capital' Also Boasts A Vibrant Downtown

If we could say one thing for sure, it's that many folks love their alcohol. Whether it's a grotty, local pub with sticky tabletops and stickier floors, a high concept designer bar meets pinball arcade like Sunshine Laundromat in Brooklyn, wineries in unexpected places like Alto Vista Winery in Aruba, or any combination of brewhall, tavern, sports bar, speakeasy, you name it, humanity is practically drowning in liquid courage. It's hard for locales to distinguish themselves amidst such a milieu, but Durham, North Carolina, has done it. They don't have the most bars in the world — that might be Tokyo with about 30,000 bars — nor even in the U.S., but they do have the most cocktail bars per person in the country.

According to a report by Upgraded Points, Durham, North Carolina, has 7.95 cocktail bars per 100,000 people. This puts them above places that we'd all guess would have more, such as New Orleans with its 5.63 cocktail bars per 100,000 people. But that doesn't mean that Durham has a lot of cocktail bars in total: With a population of about 300,000, that ratio would mean it has around 24 cocktail bars. That might not seem a lot, but it's the peculiarity of cocktail bars, specifically, that makes the statistic interesting. It might boil down to the distribution of the city's nightlife districts and/or the extreme compactness of the bars in those districts — we can't say for sure.

At any rate, Durham's proliferation of cocktail bars means there's lots of swanky drinking to look forward to if you visit. Highlights include the rooftop bar of The Velvet Hippo, the gin-focused Conniption Bar and Lounge, the industrial interior of the seriously classy Weldon Mills Distillery Durham, and many more.