Nestled In Oregon's Wallowa Mountains Is A Charming City With Hiking, Kayaking, And Scenic Exploration

One of the best reasons to visit Oregon is to explore the great outdoors. While the Beaver State has its fair share of quirky cities and towns, many of the best attractions revolve around nature. From Crater Lake National Park to the John Day Fossil Beds, the state is teeming with green spaces and outdoor activities. One fabulous place to experience the best that Oregon has to offer is in the small city of Halfway.

According to legend, the city's name was established in 1887 when a new post office was built, as it was located halfway between the towns of Cornucopia and Pine Town. Today, the best way to find this hidden gem is to head east from Baker City, an underrated base for outdoor adventure. Or, head south from Joseph, Oregon's scenic "Little Switzerland." No matter how you get to Halfway, you'll be enchanted by the scenery from the moment you arrive.

Halfway is tucked into the southeastern corner of the 2.4 million-acre Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. As such, it's close to all kinds of rugged activities, from hiking scenic mountain trails to kayaking nearby waterways. Thanks to its remote setting, you'll feel completely removed from the overwhelming hustle and bustle of modern life. So, let's take a step back and see why you should go all the way to Halfway.