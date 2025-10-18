Pennsylvania's Underrated State Forest Is Ideal For Picturesque Camping, Scenic Hikes, And Relaxing Fishing
Pennsylvania may not get as much attention as Upstate New York, but it is a great destination for outdoor adventures in its own right. From the large expanse of public land that makes up the Pennsylvania Wilds to smaller parks that are dotted around the state, the Keystone State has much to offer its guests. One area of wilderness you should check out if you are in eastern Pennsylvania is the Pinchot State Forest. This underrated forest covers 54,000 acres and contains plenty to do, from incredibly scenic hikes and relaxing fishing to picturesque camping and chances to spot wildlife, like whitetail deer, turkey, and the rare black bear. Plus, the forest contains unique ecosystems and scenery, and as one Redditor put it, it is "one of the most beautiful forests in northeastern PA."
Also, despite city life feeling worlds away while you are in the forest, Pinchot is actually fairly easy to get to for out-of-staters. The closest airport is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Wilkes-Barre, which borders the forest and is a charming riverfront city with vintage theaters and mountain views. The airport is small but receives direct flights from major cities like Chicago, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C., to name just a few. The Lehigh Valley International Airport is another option and is located around an hour and 15 minutes to the south. However, if you are traveling from the West Coast, you will probably get the best flight options into Philadelphia, which is a good place to start your trip and also happens to be the mural capital of the world. This historic city is around two hours south of Pinchot State Forest.
The best trails to enjoy a peaceful hike in Pinchot State Forest
There are a lot of cool trails in the area. Of these, the Audubon Loop Trail and the Pinchot Trail are highly recommended. The Audubon Trail is rated as moderate. This 2-mile hike takes about an hour to complete and is, hands down, the most popular hike in Pinchot State Forest. Large tracts of the trail are covered, with creeks and shady woodlands accompanying hikers on their journey, making for a thoroughly relaxing day of walking and exploration. One reviewer on AllTrails said of the trail, "Hidden gem of a trail! Amazing time with my almost 5 year old and 2 year old hiking the whole way!"
If, however, you're in the mood for a challenge, you may want to think about tackling the Pinchot Trail (pictured). This is a loop trail that covers a staggering distance of approximately 22 miles, meaning an entire day of eight to nine hours of walking is required to complete it. On the upside, the trail is generally well maintained, and you get to experience diverse topography including forests marked by waterways in the form of streams, and other sections that are rocky and require good footwear. It's highly recommended to start as early as possible in the morning, but if you don't, the northern loop section of the entire trail does offer a few campsites, meaning you could break your hike into two days. One hiker on AllTrails advised, "If you're doing a longer hike [make] sure you start before noon. Bring well padded boots, there are plenty of rocks and [roots], on par for most PA trails."
Other things to do in Pinchot State Forest
If you're not really interested in getting a rigorous hike in but still want to take in the view — which is especially beautiful in fall when the foliage turns brilliant yellow, orange, and red — you can head to the observation deck at Pine Hill. The Big Pine Hill Lookout Tower Trail is short, super easy, and comes with fantastic views of the area. It's only a little over a half-mile in length and usually takes about 20 minutes to complete.
Pinchot State Forest is also blessed with plenty of water bodies that make a great place to cast a line. Ceasetown Reservoir and Choke Creek are especially popular among anglers. The former, owned and looked after by the Pennsylvania American Water Company, doesn't require any reservations and is a great spot to catch crappie, bass, and pickerel. Choke Creek is where you want to be if you're lured in by a good challenge to catch wild trout. Other good spots to cast a line are at Moon Lake, Harvey's Creek, and the Blue Ridge/Lehigh Tract.
To really get lost in nature, try camping in Pinchot State Forest. The main campgrounds are Moon Lake and Manny Gordon Campground. Both are seasonal and not open in winter. Moon Lake is a great spot for fishermen and those who want to explore the lake on a kayak or canoe, and it comes fully equipped with tent and RV sites. If you'd rather stay at a hotel, you should head to the nearby towns of Wilkes-Barre or Scranton where you have options like the Hilton and Holiday Inn, priced at a range of $107 to $140 per night, at the time of writing. If you're hoping to see more state parks in the Keystone State, eastern Pennsylvania is also home to Tuscarora State Park, an underrated state park that offers lakeside trails and quiet cabins.