Pennsylvania's Underrated State Forest Is Ideal For Picturesque Camping, Scenic Hikes, And Relaxing Fishing

Pennsylvania may not get as much attention as Upstate New York, but it is a great destination for outdoor adventures in its own right. From the large expanse of public land that makes up the Pennsylvania Wilds to smaller parks that are dotted around the state, the Keystone State has much to offer its guests. One area of wilderness you should check out if you are in eastern Pennsylvania is the Pinchot State Forest. This underrated forest covers 54,000 acres and contains plenty to do, from incredibly scenic hikes and relaxing fishing to picturesque camping and chances to spot wildlife, like whitetail deer, turkey, and the rare black bear. Plus, the forest contains unique ecosystems and scenery, and as one Redditor put it, it is "one of the most beautiful forests in northeastern PA."

Also, despite city life feeling worlds away while you are in the forest, Pinchot is actually fairly easy to get to for out-of-staters. The closest airport is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Wilkes-Barre, which borders the forest and is a charming riverfront city with vintage theaters and mountain views. The airport is small but receives direct flights from major cities like Chicago, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C., to name just a few. The Lehigh Valley International Airport is another option and is located around an hour and 15 minutes to the south. However, if you are traveling from the West Coast, you will probably get the best flight options into Philadelphia, which is a good place to start your trip and also happens to be the mural capital of the world. This historic city is around two hours south of Pinchot State Forest.