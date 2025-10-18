Sequoia National Park Has A Hidden Waterfall And Crystal-Clear Water At This Easy-Access Swimming Hole

Sequoia National Park is known mainly for its hiking trails and towering trees. Not to be confused with California's beloved redwood trees, these giants are a treasure of their own — they're the largest trees in the world by volume. The second-oldest national park in the country, Sequoia National Park is home to sprawling forests, mountain hikes, and beautiful river views, as well as the little-known but easy-to-access swimming hole of Hospital Rock, where you can sink into crystal-clear water and fully immerse yourself in nature.

If you head down to the Foothills region, which is at the southern end of Sequoia National Park, you'll find that Hospital Rock is one of the best spots in the park for a spontaneous swim. If you're entering Sequoia for swimming, it's easiest to do so through the Foothills park entrance, which is 15 minutes down the road from Three Rivers, California, the closest town to this part of the park. This is also the closest spot to find real food nearby, and there's a visitors' center.

The entrance fee to the park is $35 per vehicle at the time of writing. Alternatively, you can use an Annual Pass or an America the Beautiful pass, which allows you to visit all national parks and federal recreational lands. While not necessary for most park visitors, if you plan to visit several national parks this year, consider getting an America the Beautiful pass. A standard pass will allow you to come and go for up to seven days. Swimming in Sequoia National Park is permitted at no additional charge; however, you are responsible for your safety and the safety of any children swimming while doing so. Some areas of the river may have stronger currents than others, especially around waterfalls.