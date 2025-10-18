The 'Eden Of Ohio' Blends Waterfall Hiking Trails, Lake Recreation, And A Film-Worthy Retro Diner

The cornerstone of any small town is an old-fashioned diner with tasty bites and retro charm. In Sabina, Kim's Classic Diner fills that order. Gleaming with a chrome-covered art-deco architectural design, the mid-century charmer has cinematic appeal, and has, in fact, been prominently featured in the Lifetime original 'Diner for Two.' Inside, its retro interior is a time capsule of nostalgia marked by yellow vinyl booths and a classic diner counter. Serving breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, it's the ideal spot for filling up on home-style classics like French toast, omelets, and burgers served with fresh-cut fries.

When you've had your fill of tasty delights, you can bite into the Sabina's history at the Sabina Historical Society Museum, which houses a collection of local artifacts. Scattered throughout the town itself, you'll find historical markers like Sabina Veterans Memorial, a plaque that honors the Armed Forces of the United States of America, and the Beam Farm Mound, an ancient burial mound dating back thousands of years to the prehistoric cultures of the Ohio Valley.

Arguably the most bizarre attraction in town is Eugene the Mummy. Found dead in a ditch in 1929, the corpse of an unknown drifter was embalmed and displayed in the Littleton Funeral Home, drawing in hordes of morbidly curious tourists for decades. In 1964, the unidentified man was moved to his final resting place at the Sabina Cemetery, where visitors can pay their respects to the local legend that put Sabina on the map.