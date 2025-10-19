Pennsylvania's Charming Small Town Has A Walkable Main Street And A Majestic Roman-Style Bridge

Visitors know southeast Pennsylvania for the historic city of Philadelphia and quaint Pennsylvania Dutch communities like Strasburg. Western Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is defined by the one-time steel mecca of Pittsburgh, whose revitalized downtown has tons to offer sports fans and foodies. But northeast Pennsylvania often gets overlooked, making it the best part of the state to check out off-the-beaten-path destinations. The Endless Mountains region in particular is among Pennsylvania's best-kept secrets, with its charming small towns, extensive parks, and fascinating historic landmarks.

You'll find all three of these around Nicholson. This borough of under 1,000 people was officially founded in 1875. However, people started settling in the area as early as 1791. It grew as a railroad station for the D.L.&W. Railroad after they laid the line from Scranton to Great Bend in the 1850s. D.L.&W. also built the area's best-known landmark, the Tunkhannock Viaduct (also sometimes called the Nicholson Bridge in homage to the town), a feat of modern engineering that's as impressive to behold today as when it was completed over a hundred years ago.

The railroad still runs on the Tunkhannock Viaduct, though today it only carries freight trains and the Nicholson station has been converted into the Nicholson Tourism Center. Luckily, Nicholson is a fairly easy drive from the region's larger cities. It's about three hours from New York City or Philadelphia and just under two hours from Syracuse. Even though it's a small borough, there's plenty in Nicholson to make it worth the drive.