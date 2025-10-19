Pennsylvania's Charming Small Town Has A Walkable Main Street And A Majestic Roman-Style Bridge
Visitors know southeast Pennsylvania for the historic city of Philadelphia and quaint Pennsylvania Dutch communities like Strasburg. Western Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is defined by the one-time steel mecca of Pittsburgh, whose revitalized downtown has tons to offer sports fans and foodies. But northeast Pennsylvania often gets overlooked, making it the best part of the state to check out off-the-beaten-path destinations. The Endless Mountains region in particular is among Pennsylvania's best-kept secrets, with its charming small towns, extensive parks, and fascinating historic landmarks.
You'll find all three of these around Nicholson. This borough of under 1,000 people was officially founded in 1875. However, people started settling in the area as early as 1791. It grew as a railroad station for the D.L.&W. Railroad after they laid the line from Scranton to Great Bend in the 1850s. D.L.&W. also built the area's best-known landmark, the Tunkhannock Viaduct (also sometimes called the Nicholson Bridge in homage to the town), a feat of modern engineering that's as impressive to behold today as when it was completed over a hundred years ago.
The railroad still runs on the Tunkhannock Viaduct, though today it only carries freight trains and the Nicholson station has been converted into the Nicholson Tourism Center. Luckily, Nicholson is a fairly easy drive from the region's larger cities. It's about three hours from New York City or Philadelphia and just under two hours from Syracuse. Even though it's a small borough, there's plenty in Nicholson to make it worth the drive.
The Tunkhannock Viaduct
In the early 1910s, the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad started work on the Hallstead cutoff, which would trim the main rail line connecting Scranton to Binghamton by 3.6 miles and get rid of steep grades that demanded special engines. To accomplish this, they had to build a bridge across the Tunkhannock Creek valley, a massive undertaking using the technology of the time. Building the bridge required 167,000 cubic yards of concrete, 1,140 tons of steel, and the efforts of some 500 laborers working around the clock for nearly three years. Using only steam shovels and other basic tools, they built the 2,375-foot-long Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct that soars 300 feet above the landscape.
Since it opened on November 6, 1915, the Tunkhannock Viaduct has held the title of the largest concrete railroad bridge in the world. It's also been designated a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers, one of only 244 sites worldwide to earn this recognition. It's made up of 12 arches, ten of which are visible, giving it a design reminiscent of ancient Roman aqueducts. To see it in its full glory, head south on Route 11 from Nicholson and look for the scenic roadside viewpoint just past Tunkhannock Creek. You can also get under the bridge by taking Route 92 east of Nicholson.
Nicholson is also on the Viaduct Valley Way Scenic Byway, which runs along Route 92 from Tunkhannock to the Starrucca Viaduct in Lanesboro. This 37.3-mile drive is beautiful any time of year, and a great way to explore the rolling hills and quaint small towns of Pennsylvania's Endless Mountains region.
History and small-town charm in downtown Nicholson
The town of Nicholson celebrated its 150th birthday in 2025, and you can see that history as you stroll downtown. To see it at its most festive, plan your visit for the Sunday after Labor Day when they hold their annual Nicholson Bridge Day, a free event with live music, games, food, and over 70 vendors selling handcrafts and antiques.
When you want to explore the town the rest of the year, the Nicholson Tourism Center is a great place to start. First built in 1849, the restored station is now a museum with exhibits on the railroad and historic artifacts like the original ticket window. It's open on Saturday afternoons and for special events. When you visit, make sure to pick up a brochure that outlines the 1.7-mile Nicholson Walking Tour (or download the brochure PDF from the Nicholson Heritage Association website). The tour starts at the Tourism Center and goes past 28 historic locations on a loop of downtown, including unique sights like the old railroad coal chutes. Along the way, you can also check out local businesses like Melben's Murkantile antique shop or stop for a homestyle breakfast at The Nicholson diner. If it's later in the day, grab dinner and a drink at its sister restaurant, the Office Bar and Grill.
Nicholson is a small enough community that it doesn't have any hotels. Luckily, the town of Tunkhannock is just a 20-minute drive away and has a few options. The 3-star Prince Hotel is conveniently located in downtown Tunkhannock and has amenities like an on-site lounge and jacuzzi. For a more pastoral stay, the Weeping Willow Inn is built in an 1840s home situated on a 22-acre property where you can spot wildlife like grouse and turkeys.