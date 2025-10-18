Europe's Affordable 'Hiker's Paradise' Is A Gorgeous Region Where You Can Wine And Dine Right On The Trail
Nestled in the remote peaks of Georgia, one of Europe's most beautiful and underrated mountain paradises, lies a plethora of hiking trails, treks, and overnight excursions. With historical evidence dating back more than 8,000 years, Georgia is known as the birthplace of wine, is highly regarded for its welcoming hospitality practices, and was previously named the seventh-safest country to visit. Yet, surprisingly, it remains one of Europe's least visited countries.
Deep in the heart of the country's Svaneti region, Mestia, a remote and quintessentially Georgian village that is almost nine hours from the nearest international airport in Tbilisi by land, is the starting point of the most popular multi-day hike in the country, which culminates in nearby Ushguli. As part of the Caucasus Mountains, home to Europe's highest peaks, the 3-4 day hike is moderately difficult and passes through several local villages with guesthouse accommodations, so there is no need to camp or venture off the beaten path for a good night's sleep.
To reach Mestia, fly into Tbilisi International Airport and then take the train from Tbilisi to Zugdidi. Requiring one bus transfer from the airport, the express train does not have Wi-Fi or dining cars and takes six to seven hours. However, the winding journey through Georgia's diverse and unique countryside, including the remote towns and villages, the Caucasus Mountains, and Kutaisi's many caves and canyons, is a welcome distraction from the modern world. From Zugdidi, you'll take a marshrutka, or private minibus, to Mestia, where you can begin your hike deeper into Svaneti's imposing, yet welcoming mountainous region.
Spend at least a day hiking through Ushguli
If you prefer to travel to Ushguli on four wheels rather than two feet, the drive is just over an hour, but the route is steep, rocky, and slow. Remnants of landslides can be seen along the dirt road as it snakes by the Enguri River, which is prone to overflowing due to the area's inevitably harsh weather. Once in Ushguli, you'll be greeted by horses, cows, and pigs that freely roam the mud and manure-caked village streets. While only about 200 people live in the small village, it is an active town with more than a few restaurants, bars, and guesthouses where you can enjoy local fare, including traditional Georgian breads, sulguni cheese, wine, and homemade jam.
The endpoint of the Georgian portion of the Transcaucasian Trail, which will be the world's longest continuous trail once complete, Ushguli is among the highest permanent settlements in Europe. Appropriately, there are several hiking-related activities in the area, with the most well-known being the imposing five-to-six-hour trek to Shkhara glacier, the highest peak in Georgia. Along your journey to the formidable mountain, you'll pass a stand selling beer and shashlik, or shish kebab, "in the middle of nowhere." For a less formidable hike, make the trek to Tamar's Castle or the Chubedishi Viewpoint, which are about two and three to four hours, respectively.
Given its mountain locale and propensity for unpredictable weather, the best time to hike the region is from June to October, with rain more likely in June and snowfall likely in the latter part of October. You'll also want to pack for a variety of weather conditions and have waterproof gear, especially hiking boots, for your chosen excursions. You'll also want to protect yourself from the sun, so a hat, sunglasses, and plenty of sunscreen are recommended.
Continue your hiking excursions in Mestia
After you've had your fill of outdoor adventures and wined and dined to your heart's content at local haunts like Cafe Koshki, take some time to learn about Ushguli's rich history. Today's modern village comprises four closely aligned ancient villages: Zhibiani, Chvibianu, Murkmeli, and the UNESCO World Heritage site Chazhashi. When you've had your fill of quiet village life and challenging local treks, book a local, private taxi back to Mestia if you made the multi-day hike into Ushguli on foot.
To continue your Georgian trekking getaway back in Mestia, take part in one of many local day hikes that showcase the region's local history and stunning natural scenery. Book a local tour to participate in the day hike from Mestia to the Chalaadi Glacier, which winds between mountain valleys, over several streams, and through lush forests. The more remote Lekhziri Glacier is also accessible from Mestia but requires a far more strenuous, multi-day trek rather than a simple day hike. Explore the picturesque waterways by taking on the challenging day hike from Mestia to the Koruldi Lakes, or embark on a spiritual journey from the center of town to the Cross over Mestia and take in stunning panoramic views of the Caucasus Mountains.