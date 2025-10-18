Europe's Affordable 'Hiker's Paradise' Is A Gorgeous Region Where You Can Wine And Dine Right On The Trail

Nestled in the remote peaks of Georgia, one of Europe's most beautiful and underrated mountain paradises, lies a plethora of hiking trails, treks, and overnight excursions. With historical evidence dating back more than 8,000 years, Georgia is known as the birthplace of wine, is highly regarded for its welcoming hospitality practices, and was previously named the seventh-safest country to visit. Yet, surprisingly, it remains one of Europe's least visited countries.

Deep in the heart of the country's Svaneti region, Mestia, a remote and quintessentially Georgian village that is almost nine hours from the nearest international airport in Tbilisi by land, is the starting point of the most popular multi-day hike in the country, which culminates in nearby Ushguli. As part of the Caucasus Mountains, home to Europe's highest peaks, the 3-4 day hike is moderately difficult and passes through several local villages with guesthouse accommodations, so there is no need to camp or venture off the beaten path for a good night's sleep.

To reach Mestia, fly into Tbilisi International Airport and then take the train from Tbilisi to Zugdidi. Requiring one bus transfer from the airport, the express train does not have Wi-Fi or dining cars and takes six to seven hours. However, the winding journey through Georgia's diverse and unique countryside, including the remote towns and villages, the Caucasus Mountains, and Kutaisi's many caves and canyons, is a welcome distraction from the modern world. From Zugdidi, you'll take a marshrutka, or private minibus, to Mestia, where you can begin your hike deeper into Svaneti's imposing, yet welcoming mountainous region.