This Vibrant Florida City With South American Charm Has Unique Dining And A Walkable Downtown

Miami is known for many things, one of them being one of America's best cities for nightlife, but beyond the glitzy clubs and scenic beaches offering year-round sunshine, the Magic City is filled with cute pockets of charm that offer something different. Doral, a vibrant city just northwest of the Miami International Airport, is one of those gems.

The city's cultural blend is rooted in South American influence, and has a sizeable Venezuelan population, according to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. The town is also shaped by a modern, cosmopolitan lifestyle. The city is home to a dynamic community, where Latin rhythms, family-owned cafés, and boutique shops line its inviting streets.

Doral isn't just a residential suburb; it's a destination in its own right. Known for its lush golf courses, international businesses, and thriving arts scene, the city offers a refreshing contrast to Miami's high-energy pace. It's walkable downtown, CityPlace Doral captures the spirit of community gathering with colorful murals, pedestrian-friendly streets, and open-air plazas that encourage connection. Whether you're sipping Cuban coffee, browsing unique boutiques, or enjoying live music on a breezy evening, Doral feels like a slice of Miami infused with an extra dose of warmth and accessibility.