Oregon's Hidden Gem City Is A Scenic Escape For Fishing Adventures And Pristine Waterfalls
Few Oregon towns embrace contrast as gracefully as Maupin. On one hand, there's the rolling hum of the Deschutes, lined with anglers casting for rainbow trout, steelhead, and the promise of a river's pull. On the other, there's the stark quiet of rimrock cliffs rising above town, desert skies stretching farther than any road. The balance between water and rock is where Maupin shines — an escape for those who want both exhilaration and stillness in a single breath. The famous salmonfly hatch transforms the air each spring, and the riverbank becomes a gathering ground for fishers and explorers alike.
And just when you think Maupin has revealed its magic, the waterfalls step in. White River Falls, only a short drive away, plunges 90 feet over volcanic basalt, filling a canyon with sound and spray so powerful it feels ancient. Walk the trails, glimpse the remnants of the historic hydro plant, and let the falls remind you that nature always outlasts industry. The park's hiking trails, fishing overlooks, picnic areas, and viewpoints make it a perfect waterfall-chasing day trip. Back on the Deschutes, Sherars Falls adds another chapter, where traditions run as deep as the current. To see this region is to see Oregon at its most layered: River outings, cultural roots, and waterfalls so pristine they reset the rhythm of your day.
In this cozy small town, the combination of outdoor activities, natural wonders, and a tight-knit community creates a destination that feels both adventurous and welcoming. Whether casting a line, hiking to cascading waterfalls, or paddling through exhilarating rapids, Maupin offers experiences that linger long after the journey ends.
From trout hatches to whitewater rides, Maupin offers nonstop river excitement
Maupin's proximity to the Deschutes River makes it a prime destination for those looking to cast out a line. This isn't just a seasonal hotspot — it's a year-round fishing paradise. From crisp fall mornings to warm spring breezes, the river offers consistent opportunities for anglers. Blue-winged olives grace the waters in the cooler months, enticing trout to the surface. As temperatures rise, March browns and Skwala stones take over, followed by the ever-popular caddis hatch. Even in autumn, the October caddis makes a grand return, drawing fishers eager for one last catch before winter sets in. With such diverse hatches, the Deschutes ensures that the rush of the catch is always within reach.
Nearby Sherars Falls is where history meets the river's roar. For centuries, this has been a sacred fishing ground of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Tribal fishers stand on wooden scaffolds and plunge dipnets into the river, using techniques unchanged across time. The falls showcase the raw power of nature while offering a glimpse into the region's living cultural heritage.
For those seeking adventure, this quaint gem delivers in abundance. Maupin has long anchored the Deschutes rafting scene, where outfitters, guides, and thrill-seekers converge before taking on the rapids. The Lower Deschutes River is Oregon's rafting, biking, and camping mecca. Its mix of rapids welcomes both first-timers and seasoned paddlers, with family-run guides like Deschutes River Adventures leading the way through splashes, spins, and postcard-worthy scenery. Cyclists can tackle the Sherars Falls Scenic Bikeway, a 33-mile loop starting in Maupin that winds through diverse terrain with panoramic views and a satisfying challenge. Along the route, riders trade shady beginnings for big climbs, glide through valleys, and pause at waterfalls.
Planning your Maupin getaway
If you're planning a stay near Maupin, Oregon, there are plenty of lodging options to fit every budget while keeping you close to the action. For budget-friendly choices, the River Run Lodge offers simple, comfortable rooms just a short walk from the Deschutes River. If you're looking to roll out your tent and sleep under the stars, the forest around charming Bend is a prime camping ground that won't cost you a dime.
For a splurge, Tygh Valley cabins or upscale vacation homes via Airbnb offer modern amenities, open layouts, and proximity to White River Falls State Park. No matter your choice, you're never far from fly fishing, waterfall seeking, or hiking, making it easy to unwind in the outdoors during the day and return to a cozy, welcoming space each evening.
For travelers headed to Maupin, the nearest major airport is Roberts Field (RDM) in Redmond, about 76 miles away. From Redmond, you can rent a car and enjoy a scenic drive along Highway 97 and U.S. 197, passing high desert landscapes and pine-studded hills. The journey takes roughly 1 hour and 45 minutes, giving you a taste of Central Oregon's dramatic beauty before you even arrive. Once in Maupin, the town's small size makes it easy to get around — whether you're heading to the Lower Deschutes River for fly fishing, paddling through whitewater rapids, or hiking to nearby waterfalls like White River Falls State Park and Sherars Falls. With adventure, natural beauty, and a welcoming local vibe just minutes from your car, Maupin feels like an underrated escape from the everyday.