New York's Unique Finger Lakes Trail Blends Art, Nature, And Family Fun In A Vibrant College City

The Discovery Trail, despite its name, isn't a walking trail or biking route. Instead, it's a network of museums and educational sites, on Cornell's campus, around town, and just outside of Ithaca. Visitors will discover places like the Sciencenter, a hands-on science museum with over 250 touchable exhibits, which kids and adults of all ages will love. A little outside of town, you'll find the Museum of the Earth, a humble institution that's perfect for budding archeologists and fossil enthusiasts. The museum has one of the largest collections of fossilized specimens in the country (more than 7 million) and contains the famous skeleton of a mastodon found in nearby Hyde Park as well as a walk-through model glacier, the likes of which used to cover upstate New York millions of years ago.

The trail also includes a visit to The History Center in Tompkins County, which is a fascinating place to delve into local history. The museum, which is operated by the local historical society, opened in 1994, and past exhibits have included deep dives into the history of baseball in the region and historic rail travel around Ithaca. Continuing the trail, you can pay a visit to the Tompkins County Public Library, which hosts regular events, readings, and lectures. It's the most centrally located of all the stops on the trail, so you can easily stop into a local pizzeria, sandwich shop, or sit-down restaurant before or after visiting. Those passionate about art and art history will appreciate the expansive collection at the Cornell Johnson Museum of Art, which encompasses 30,000 artworks. A bonus is that you can walk around the gorgeous (but hilly) Cornell campus. In springtime, you'll be able to see blossoming trees, while in the fall, it becomes a gorgeous show of autumn colors.