South Carolina's Walkable Neighborhood Across The River From Charleston Is A Funky Local And Tourist Favorite

The coolest area of walkable Avondale is known as the Triangle, a Dorito-shaped section of town in the Avondale Business District that's flanked by Savannah Highway and Magnolia Road. Here's where you'll find colorful storefronts along with Avondale's culinary best. Rhodes Home & Gifts is a top spot for finding coastal chic home decor, while Styledwell is all about meticulously curated men's and women's apparel. If pre-loved finds are your thing, Classic Consignments and Reinvented Upscale will hit the spot. And don't skip the hot pink Victory building, a former thrift shop repurposed into a buzzy spot that's filled with restaurants and shops.

Avondale's selection of restaurants means you definitely won't leave hungry. The lively Triangle Char + Bar, with its quaint outdoor patio and minimalist interior, is the go-to spot for hearty burgers, fish tacos, and plump sandwiches. It also serves a mean brunch featuring southern classics like biscuits and gravy and eggs Benedict. To indulge in some seafood, head to Pearlz Oyster Bar, where premium oysters go for just $2 every Wednesday. For delectable Mexican food served up with casual, sunny vibes, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is a must.

On the drink front, Avondale runs the gamut from fine wines to dive bars. Head to Avondale Wine & Cheese Bar for tapas and vino, where one of its 500 bottles of wine available to purchase will make an enviable souvenir. For beer, Gene's Haufbrau is a beloved local favorite that's been serving pints and pub eats for over 70 years. Java enthusiasts will find the grapevine-covered patio at Highfalutin Coffee Roasters a wonderful place to savor expertly curated coffee while watching the world walk by.