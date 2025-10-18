South Carolina's Walkable Neighborhood Across The River From Charleston Is A Funky Local And Tourist Favorite
A zippy 10-minute drive across the Ashley River from Charleston, the gorgeous South Carolina city celebrated for its striking European appearance and southern charm, lies the funky, walkable neighborhood of Avondale. A hip suburban escape from bustling Charleston, Avondale is known as the lively downtown of the West Ashley district. Avondale's charming streets are lined with yummy eateries and cute boutiques that are housed inside buildings painted with eclectic murals, making the quirky neighborhood a favorite of both locals and tourists. It's the perfect base for exploring sprawling Charleston as well as nearby attractions like Folly Beach, just a 22-minute drive away, and Magnolia Plantations and Gardens, a must-see venue 20 minutes north by car that's revered for its rich history and precious horticulture.
An up-and-coming neighborhood well on its way to full bloom, Avondale attracts a mix of professionals, retirees, and families owing to its lower housing costs relative to Charleston, close proximity to Charleston, and attractive quality of life. The neighborhood's 2,500 residents enjoy lush, oak tree-lined streets oozing with the character reflected in its mix of colorful brick homes, which date back to the neighborhood's development in the 1950s. Ackerman Park is the community's recreational lung boasting a dog park, skate park, vast soccer field, and a weekly farmers market. Just outside of Avondale, you can get a glimpse of the Coburg Dairy Cow statue, a plastic cow perched on a rotating, 10-foot-high platform that's been a local landmark since 1959.
Shop, dine, and drink in Avondale's walkable Triangle district
The coolest area of walkable Avondale is known as the Triangle, a Dorito-shaped section of town in the Avondale Business District that's flanked by Savannah Highway and Magnolia Road. Here's where you'll find colorful storefronts along with Avondale's culinary best. Rhodes Home & Gifts is a top spot for finding coastal chic home decor, while Styledwell is all about meticulously curated men's and women's apparel. If pre-loved finds are your thing, Classic Consignments and Reinvented Upscale will hit the spot. And don't skip the hot pink Victory building, a former thrift shop repurposed into a buzzy spot that's filled with restaurants and shops.
Avondale's selection of restaurants means you definitely won't leave hungry. The lively Triangle Char + Bar, with its quaint outdoor patio and minimalist interior, is the go-to spot for hearty burgers, fish tacos, and plump sandwiches. It also serves a mean brunch featuring southern classics like biscuits and gravy and eggs Benedict. To indulge in some seafood, head to Pearlz Oyster Bar, where premium oysters go for just $2 every Wednesday. For delectable Mexican food served up with casual, sunny vibes, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is a must.
On the drink front, Avondale runs the gamut from fine wines to dive bars. Head to Avondale Wine & Cheese Bar for tapas and vino, where one of its 500 bottles of wine available to purchase will make an enviable souvenir. For beer, Gene's Haufbrau is a beloved local favorite that's been serving pints and pub eats for over 70 years. Java enthusiasts will find the grapevine-covered patio at Highfalutin Coffee Roasters a wonderful place to savor expertly curated coffee while watching the world walk by.
The story behind Avondale's funky neighborhood art murals
While the street art scene in Avondale doesn't exactly rival the the best street art murals In London for beautiful social media posts or this Pennsylvania city known as the "Mural Capital of the World," it still lends the neighborhood some seriously cool flair. Scour Alicia Alley behind Savannah Highway between Nicholson and Daniel streets to marvel at the technicolor murals decorating the walls of several Avondale shops.
The roots of Avondale's street art scene go back to 2011, when local business owner Geoff Richardson was inspired by the street art he encountered visiting other cities to organize the Charleston Art Outdoor Initiative & Gallery (ChART). "My wife and I went on an anniversary trip to Barcelona and it was there, two years ago, where I really got the idea for this," Richardson said (via Patch). Shortly afterward, Avondale held a contest and secured a grant to commission the neighborhood's first piece of art, which decorated the Children's Cancer Society Thrift Shop.