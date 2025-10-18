Nestled In Sedona's Wild Country Is Arizona's Red-Rock Haven With Creekside Trails, Wildlife, And Serene Views

Sedona is a paradise for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, who can take their pick from endless trails winding their way through towering red rocks and energy vortexes. With 119 trails to choose from, it can be hard to know where to begin. That's why many hikers head straight for Red Rock State Park, whose name alone tells you that this is the perfect place to immerse yourself in all that Sedona has to offer. This 286-acre park is just a 10-minute drive south of downtown Sedona, but it feels like a world away in this wild country of the Southwest thanks to creekside trails; wildlife like mule deer, javelina, and river otters; and awe-inspiring views.

As for the eponymous red rocks of this state park (and all of Sedona, the world's most mindful escape), how exactly did they form? About 300 million years ago, this part of Arizona formed the western edge of the then-forming supercontinent, Pangea, and it was situated to the west of the Ancestral Appalachians, whose rivers brought layers of sediment and debris to Sedona. While it's hard to imagine landlocked Arizona as a seaside paradise, that's exactly what formed its landscape. It was at the mercy of the global ocean, Panthalassa, and other bodies of water that submerged it and then retreated over time, leaving behind debris and limestone partially made from the shells of sea creatures.

In the times when no water was present, this desert landscape became filled with sand dunes that became solidified over time into formations like Bell Rock. The distinctive red color comes from this iron-rich sandstone rusting from oxygen, while the shapes of Sedona's famous rocks are courtesy of geology's most powerful forces: wind, water, and time (plus a dash of lava).