Nestled In Sedona's Wild Country Is Arizona's Red-Rock Haven With Creekside Trails, Wildlife, And Serene Views
Sedona is a paradise for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, who can take their pick from endless trails winding their way through towering red rocks and energy vortexes. With 119 trails to choose from, it can be hard to know where to begin. That's why many hikers head straight for Red Rock State Park, whose name alone tells you that this is the perfect place to immerse yourself in all that Sedona has to offer. This 286-acre park is just a 10-minute drive south of downtown Sedona, but it feels like a world away in this wild country of the Southwest thanks to creekside trails; wildlife like mule deer, javelina, and river otters; and awe-inspiring views.
As for the eponymous red rocks of this state park (and all of Sedona, the world's most mindful escape), how exactly did they form? About 300 million years ago, this part of Arizona formed the western edge of the then-forming supercontinent, Pangea, and it was situated to the west of the Ancestral Appalachians, whose rivers brought layers of sediment and debris to Sedona. While it's hard to imagine landlocked Arizona as a seaside paradise, that's exactly what formed its landscape. It was at the mercy of the global ocean, Panthalassa, and other bodies of water that submerged it and then retreated over time, leaving behind debris and limestone partially made from the shells of sea creatures.
In the times when no water was present, this desert landscape became filled with sand dunes that became solidified over time into formations like Bell Rock. The distinctive red color comes from this iron-rich sandstone rusting from oxygen, while the shapes of Sedona's famous rocks are courtesy of geology's most powerful forces: wind, water, and time (plus a dash of lava).
The best hikes of Red Rock State Park
Red Rock State Park has about 25 trails that are suitable for all levels of hikers. One of the area's distinctive features is the riparian landscape of Oak Creek, which offers a refreshing contrast to the dry, desert landscape that has made Sedona so famous. Eagle's Nest is an easy-to-moderate 2.5-mile round-trip hike that takes you past the lush banks of the creek up to the highest point in the park, where you can enjoy a sweeping view of Sedona that ranks among the best breathtaking views in Red Rock Country.
Families can check out the .64-mile Kisva trail that's also perfect for birdwatchers, while those interested in history may want to head to the Apache Fire trail. This .78-mile path leads to the historic 1946 adobe home of Jack and Helen Frye, the former owners of this land that officially opened as the Red Rock State Park in 1991. If you're looking for a longer hike, head to the Sugarloaf Loop Summit Trailhead, where you can choose between two hikes: the easy 2-plus-mile-long Coffee Pot Rock Trail and the moderate-difficulty 2.2-mile butte climb of Sugarloaf Loop Summit Trail.
The history of Red Rock State Park is as long and layered as the rocks that make it up, as it was once the site of late 19th-century and early 20th-century homesteads before being turned over to the Fryes. This East Coast couple made their fortune through the aviation industry and lived in their serene desert oasis for years. The land was then purchased by Eckankar, an alternative religion (or cult, depending on who you ask) founded by a man with ties to L. Ron Hubbard. After a long and complicated negotiation initiated by then-governor Bruce Babbitt, who had been hiking in the area and was turned away by Eckankar's members, the state acquired the land so the public could enjoy these previously restricted areas.
What to know when visiting Red Rock State Park
One of the best ways to experience Red Rock State Park is to take part in one of the many events hosted throughout the year. Those interested in wildlife can participate in a guided morning bird walk that takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, or head on a daily nature walk, where a volunteer will point out geological and wildlife features of the park. These hikes run every morning. Red Rock State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exceptions of Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, when last entry is at 1:30 p.m., and Christmas, when it's closed completely.
However, the park does stay open late for special occasions: moonlight hikes that start at sunset and allow you to watch the moon rise above this surreal landscape, and star-gazing parties with expert astronomers. These nighttime activities require registration in advance and are a fantastic way to encounter a cosmic perspective of this vortex-filled land. (Anyone interested in learning more about the area's energy vortexes can book a tour through a company like Sedona Vortex Adventures.) Fees to visit Red Rock State Park at the time of writing are $10 for adults 14 and older, $5 for children aged 7-13, and free for those younger than 7. Please note that there are no trash cans in the park, as they can disrupt the natural environment of the wildlife, so be sure to carry out what you take and leave no trace behind.
The closest airport is in Flagstaff, an hour away, and comes with an incredibly scenic, panorama-filled drive through Oak Canyon. Phoenix's larger airport is two hours away, making Red Rock State Park an ideal addition to a Southwest road trip or exploration of Sedona.