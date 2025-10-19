Sandwiched Between Tallahassee And Jacksonville Is Florida's River Town With Mineral Springs And Southern Soul

Florida's freshwater springs and rivers have a rich history. There were several areas in Florida thought to be the source of immortality or having healing properties. However, the one near White Springs stands out amongst the rest. Known as White Sulphur Springs, this body of water was filled with sulfur, which was said to cure all sorts of health problems.

The spring, located along the Suwannee River, drew in individuals from all over the East Coast. Thanks to its popularity, a whole structure was built up around the water, and included doctors' offices and a bathhouse. Unfortunately, it was short-lived. While the building was erected in 1903, by the 1930s, the healing properties were no longer popular. The flow of water also decreased until there was no more coming in, and the spring became unusable. However, many remnants from this time remain, and there are around 110 significant structures, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

Those who want to see more of the natural beauty that Florida has to offer shouldn't miss White Springs either. The town itself has charms and fun buildings to explore as well. There are also annual festivals; the Florida Folk Festival has been going strong since the 1950s, and is actually one of the oldest continuous folk festivals in the United States. Thankfully, White Springs is near a few major cities, with less than a 1.5-hour drive from popular destinations like Jacksonville and Tallahassee. It's also only 15 minutes from Lake City, a little-known location where you can enjoy easy access to countless crystal-clear springs, if you want more opportunities to go swimming.