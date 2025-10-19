Sandwiched Between Tallahassee And Jacksonville Is Florida's River Town With Mineral Springs And Southern Soul
Florida's freshwater springs and rivers have a rich history. There were several areas in Florida thought to be the source of immortality or having healing properties. However, the one near White Springs stands out amongst the rest. Known as White Sulphur Springs, this body of water was filled with sulfur, which was said to cure all sorts of health problems.
The spring, located along the Suwannee River, drew in individuals from all over the East Coast. Thanks to its popularity, a whole structure was built up around the water, and included doctors' offices and a bathhouse. Unfortunately, it was short-lived. While the building was erected in 1903, by the 1930s, the healing properties were no longer popular. The flow of water also decreased until there was no more coming in, and the spring became unusable. However, many remnants from this time remain, and there are around 110 significant structures, according to the National Register of Historic Places.
Those who want to see more of the natural beauty that Florida has to offer shouldn't miss White Springs either. The town itself has charms and fun buildings to explore as well. There are also annual festivals; the Florida Folk Festival has been going strong since the 1950s, and is actually one of the oldest continuous folk festivals in the United States. Thankfully, White Springs is near a few major cities, with less than a 1.5-hour drive from popular destinations like Jacksonville and Tallahassee. It's also only 15 minutes from Lake City, a little-known location where you can enjoy easy access to countless crystal-clear springs, if you want more opportunities to go swimming.
What White Springs has to offer
Even without the magical healing properties of the water, the area manages to bring in tourists by offering fun events throughout the year. For example, the first Saturday of every month is an open-mike night with lots of local refreshments at the nearby state park. On the third Saturday of March, there is a Wild Azalea Festival. This fun event only lasts one day and is worth visiting to see the beautiful flowers, try local foods, and have the opportunity to buy art from the area.
If you want to learn more about the spring and how the town formed, there is a White Springs Historic Walking Tour that includes some of the hotels, beautiful homes, churches, and more. White Springs is also part of the Florida Quilt Trail. Originally, there were 19 beautiful quilts to explore, but over time, some have degraded. Still, if you love the history of quilting, White Springs is an amazing place to visit. Another fun attraction to look out for while exploring the town is the collection of murals on several buildings.
The old spring is now right next to the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park entrance. Although the building is no longer in use, you can walk into the remains and see the water that still fills the building. In addition to exploring the history of the springs, visitors are allowed to bike, canoe, hike, camp, and even fish. The park has 800 acres and features different environments, including rivers, limestone rock formations, and swamps.
Exploring the White Springs area
There are not many places to stay in White Springs. Most hotels and bed and breakfasts are closer to Lake City. Thankfully, that isn't far away at all — just a short morning drive. There are a couple of places to eat, including Fat Belly's Grill and Bar, which offers delicious barbecue food. However, you can also pack a lunch and enjoy it while exploring the town and the surrounding nature.
White Springs is just an hour from Jacksonville, home of one of the cheapest family-friendly beach vacations in the United States, and about an hour and a half from Tallahassee. Both of which are major cities with airports where you can rent cars and head to White Springs. There are no buses that travel to this small community, but driving is perfectly fine and gives you a chance to stop and explore many of Florida's other natural features along the way.
There are also plenty of trails nearby, including the Foster's Hammock 8-mile Loop Trail. If you want to get really crazy, there is the Suwannee River Wilderness Trail, which starts at White Springs and ends near the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). This totals 160 miles by boat and isn't an easy adventure by any means. But there are many beautiful places to visit while following the water, including a small, quiet town on Florida's Nature Coast featuring vintage diners and scenic river trails, Cross City.