Maine's Atlantic Coast Has A Charming City With Lovely Beaches, Serene Streets, And A Seaside Amusement Park
When it comes to Atlantic coastline vacation destinations, Maine isn't usually a state that comes up a lot. Unless you're trying to get some of the freshest lobster rolls in the country, Maine is often overlooked as a summer travel locale. However, if you find yourself just south of Scarborough, Maine's artsy "best of both worlds" town, you'll run into the quaint city of Saco.
Saco has a little bit of everything you could want in a northern Atlantic vacation spot. It has a pristine slice of beachside paradise, quiet, uncrowded streets, and two unique water parks within its borders. Plus, there are plenty of green spaces, and it's just off the main highway, so it's a convenient and family-friendly destination that's worth a closer look.
So, while Maine may not be the first state to come to mind when crafting a travel itinerary, the town of Saco might become one of your favorite road trip locations. It's easy to access, packed with variety, and perfect for a laid-back coastal getaway. Whether you're in the mood for nature, local charm, or a bit of adventure, Saco delivers.
Getting to know the breezy town of Saco, Maine
When looking at the map, Saco has a pretty large footprint for its growing population of around 20,000 residents. However, rather than filling every square inch with infrastructure, the city can be broken down into three sections. First, there's the coastline, which is home to several lovely beaches, including Bayview, Camp Ellis, and Ferry Beach. If you're trying to get as much sand and waves as possible, this part has numerous vacation home rentals that are within walking distance of the water.
The next section is the main city of Saco, which straddles Highway 1. In fact, for the ultimate Northeastern vacation, you can take the New England route that visits lovely towns and unique attractions, including northern Maine. This is where you'll find most of Saco's serene streets and amenities, including delicious seafood restaurants and chic hotels.
Finally, the rest of Saco is relatively undeveloped and green, making it ideal for waterparks that need a lot of space. First, there's Aquaboggan Water Park, which has water slides, a giant wave pool, and a mini golf course. Then, there's the combination Funtown Splashtown U.S.A., which is both a regular amusement park and waterpark rolled into one. If you're looking for more roller coasters and games, Funtown is the place to be. Both parks are only open during the summer, as Maine can get pretty chilly during the fall and winter months.
Planning a quaint Atlantic coast trip to Saco, Maine
If taking an extended road trip isn't possible (or appealing), the quickest and easiest way to reach Saco is to fly into one of the best foodie destinations in America, Portland. From the Portland International Jetport, it's just a 20-minute drive south to get to Saco. That proximity means you can land in the morning and be walking the sands of Saco Bay by lunchtime.
Aside from vacation rentals around the city's beachy areas, central Saco also has numerous hotel options. You can choose from major chains or smaller motels to fit your budget. If you're just in town for the parks, there's the Sunrise Motel next to Aquaboggan or the Wagon Wheel Motel near Funtown.
After a full day of strolling along the beach or riding slides and roller coasters, you'll want to relax and enjoy a delicious meal. Saco has some incredible restaurants scattered throughout the city. If you're on the coast, try Huot's Seafood Restaurant next to Camp Ellis Beach. Other seafood options include the Lobster Claw Pound and Restaurant or Sea Salt Lobster, both of which feature Maine's tastiest shellfish. Saco also has some fabulous breakfast options, including Golden Rooster, Finestkind (which specializes in brunch), and the Fernleaf Bakery and Coffee House.