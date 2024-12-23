Maine's Artsy 'Best Of Both Worlds' Town Just Outside Portland Blends Serene Nature And Urban Charm
Although "Scarborough Fair" by Simon & Garfunkel is a ballad about a town in England, Maine's Scarborough could give it a run for its money. Boasting beaches, nature, and a charming suburban feel, this coastal haven is the ultimate escape. Scarborough may not be a bustling metropolis, but that's exactly what makes it so appealing. Whether you're strolling along the sandy shores or traversing peaceful trails, you'll quickly realize this is the perfect place to leave the city noise behind while enjoying modern conveniences.
Nature enthusiasts can enjoy birdwatching, kayaking, and soaking in the panoramic views of Scarborough. Those who prefer a more laid-back day are welcome to explore the residential areas and local eateries. But foodies are in for a treat — Scarborough is home to some of the best seafood in Maine, with fresh lobster rolls, clam-based dishes, and other ocean delights. With easy access to nearby Portland, a gorgeous New England city and ultimate foodie destination, Scarborough offers a lifestyle that's just as relaxed or as active as you make it.
Scarborough has no shortage of scenic beauty
Scarborough Marsh is an experience you won't find anywhere else. Stretching 3,100 acres, this is the largest saltwater marsh in the state that can be explored on the water or by foot. The marsh is a key point for migrating waterfowl — keep your eyes peeled for seals, too, as they might make an appearance. While you're here, don't miss the on-site aquarium, where you can enjoy interactive exhibits.
Another hidden gem is Scarborough Beach State Park, where you can take a dip sans crowds. The beach itself is constantly shifting thanks to the dramatic tides and powerful currents. At the southern tip of the state park is Prouts Neck, which creates a breathtaking backdrop to your coastal adventures. After a refreshing swim, head down to Winslow Homer Studio. This is where the legendary namesake artist created some of his most iconic works. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the techniques and processes Homer used to create oil paintings, sketches, and more.
The seaside fun doesn't stop there — Pine Point Beach spans across Saco Bay, best for sandy walks. Ferry Beach offers calm and shallow waters for your exploration while you relax by the Scarborough River. Higgins Beach, on the other hand, is tucked in a historic neighborhood, waiting for you to enjoy its serenity.
Whimsical indulgences and scenic meals
If you haven't gotten the chance to meet Scarborough's Lenny, make your way to Len Libby Candies and you'll come face-to-face with the only life-size chocolate moose in the world. Sculpted on the premises in four weeks, Lenny has become somewhat of a mascot. While you're at it, grab a salt water taffy nostalgia box to satisfy your sweet tooth. Later, swing by Gurley Antiques Gallery, where dozens of skilled dealers from across New England offer a curated selection of unique finds. From 18th-century furniture to rare folk art and silver, this is the ideal stop for collectors and anyone with an eye for timeless treasures.
When hunger strikes, check out O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant and Bar for American meals with a dash of Irish comfort and Korean flair. If you're in the mood for seafood, Pine Tree Seafood Produce and Co. has you covered with shrimp and lobster rolls. Meanwhile, The Lobster Shack at Two Lights, one of the most mouthwatering places to get a lobster roll in Maine, is only a 15-minute drive from Scarborough. But for the perfect setting, grab something to-go and head to Fuller Farm, where you can enjoy your meal with views of grasslands and fields of hay.
After making the most of your Scarborough trip, why not extend your journey? Just a short drive away is Biddeford, offering incredible food and more beachside fun to complete your Maine getaway on a high note.