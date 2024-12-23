Maine's Artsy 'Best Of Both Worlds' Town Just Outside Portland Blends Serene Nature And Urban Charm

Scarborough Marsh is an experience you won't find anywhere else. Stretching 3,100 acres, this is the largest saltwater marsh in the state that can be explored on the water or by foot. The marsh is a key point for migrating waterfowl — keep your eyes peeled for seals, too, as they might make an appearance. While you're here, don't miss the on-site aquarium, where you can enjoy interactive exhibits.

Another hidden gem is Scarborough Beach State Park, where you can take a dip sans crowds. The beach itself is constantly shifting thanks to the dramatic tides and powerful currents. At the southern tip of the state park is Prouts Neck, which creates a breathtaking backdrop to your coastal adventures. After a refreshing swim, head down to Winslow Homer Studio. This is where the legendary namesake artist created some of his most iconic works. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the techniques and processes Homer used to create oil paintings, sketches, and more.

The seaside fun doesn't stop there — Pine Point Beach spans across Saco Bay, best for sandy walks. Ferry Beach offers calm and shallow waters for your exploration while you relax by the Scarborough River. Higgins Beach, on the other hand, is tucked in a historic neighborhood, waiting for you to enjoy its serenity.