Texas' Premier Family-Owned Adventure Park Is A Huge Underground World Of Fun And Unique Beauty In San Antonio

Located just outside of San Antonio, the family-run Natural Bridge Caverns holds several titles and claims to fame that set it apart from other nearby locations, such as the Longhorn Cavern State Park, less than a two-hour drive from San Antonio. The caverns are the seventh-longest cavern system in the state of Texas and the biggest, based on volume. With 400,000 yearly visitors, it was listed as the state's most actively explored cavern system from 2019 through 2023. Travelers can fly into San Antonio International Airport and rent a car during their stay, reaching the caverns in about a 35-minute drive.

The Natural Bridge Caverns were discovered in 1960 when the landowner, Clara Wuest, allowed four college students to explore, and they discovered a much bigger find than just one "small cave." The young adventurers found two miles of chambers, filled with gigantic formations and emerald-green pools of water. The caverns opened to the public four years later, and the Texas governor titled the caverns "A Jewel in the Crown of Texas Attractions." By 1971, it was designated as a national natural landmark, and in 2004, the caverns were placed within the National Register of Historic Places by the Interior Department. Technology was added to the Discovery Tour in 2020, providing a multi-million-dollar lighting project, complete with LED lamps.

Today, Natural Bridge Caverns hosts concerts on select dates, provides a unique Christmas celebration yearly, and, during select dates between May and September, allows guests to witness 20 million bats departing the Bracken Cave for the skies.