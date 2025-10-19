Texas' Premier Family-Owned Adventure Park Is A Huge Underground World Of Fun And Unique Beauty In San Antonio
Located just outside of San Antonio, the family-run Natural Bridge Caverns holds several titles and claims to fame that set it apart from other nearby locations, such as the Longhorn Cavern State Park, less than a two-hour drive from San Antonio. The caverns are the seventh-longest cavern system in the state of Texas and the biggest, based on volume. With 400,000 yearly visitors, it was listed as the state's most actively explored cavern system from 2019 through 2023. Travelers can fly into San Antonio International Airport and rent a car during their stay, reaching the caverns in about a 35-minute drive.
The Natural Bridge Caverns were discovered in 1960 when the landowner, Clara Wuest, allowed four college students to explore, and they discovered a much bigger find than just one "small cave." The young adventurers found two miles of chambers, filled with gigantic formations and emerald-green pools of water. The caverns opened to the public four years later, and the Texas governor titled the caverns "A Jewel in the Crown of Texas Attractions." By 1971, it was designated as a national natural landmark, and in 2004, the caverns were placed within the National Register of Historic Places by the Interior Department. Technology was added to the Discovery Tour in 2020, providing a multi-million-dollar lighting project, complete with LED lamps.
Today, Natural Bridge Caverns hosts concerts on select dates, provides a unique Christmas celebration yearly, and, during select dates between May and September, allows guests to witness 20 million bats departing the Bracken Cave for the skies.
Natural Bridge Caverns and Wildlife Ranch
The doors to Natural Bridge Caverns are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday nights close at 7:00 p.m. There's a $10 parking fee upon arrival. Ticket prices for adults start at $37, and children's tickets for those aged 3-11 start at $24. There are two tours available daily: the Discovery Cavern and the Hidden Wonders Tour. Some differences include Discovery Cavern's long walk and largest formations. Hidden Wonders consists of smaller rooms, and there is a sound and light show in one of the new rooms, Box Canyon. If you can't decide on just one cavern, buy a combo ticket and see the similarities and differences between the two.
Once the tour or tours are finished, there is plenty more to discover above ground. Twisted Trails is a rails and ropes course 60 feet in the air, and Twisted Trails Tykes is perfect for little ones looking for some challenging fun. A climbing tower is also available, containing a jungle gym and Astroball, among other events.
Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch is the perfect addition to a San Antonio visit. Whether you choose a private, self-guided, or a public guided tour, there are 500 animals to see and feed. Add-ons are available, with options ranging from private VIP experiences with either giraffes or rhinos to time inside an aviary enclosure. For more animal encounters, a 2½-hour drive will lead you to a national wildlife refuge in Austwell, Texas. Another location for nature's beauty can be found less than two hours away at Garner State Park.