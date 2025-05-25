Texas' Day-Use-Only State Park Is An Easy Trip From Austin To Witness A One-Of-A-Kind Underground Wonder
As the largest state in the contiguous United States, Texas has quite a diverse collection of attractions, ranging from rugged national parks to vibrant urban centers. But one of the best things about Texas is that, despite its vast size, its natural treasures are often not too far from its urban areas. Take Austin, for instance. Texas' state capital has long been lauded as one of the nation's hippest and trendiest destinations, with unique quirks like the Uncommon Objects flea market and its treasure trove of eclectic antiques. But take a roughly hour-long drive from the hipster mecca, and you'll find yourself at one of the state's most distinctive natural wonders. Though it doesn't get the attention of epic Texas landscapes like Big Bend or the Guadalupe Mountains, the one-of-a-kind Longhorn Cavern State Park is an underground marvel worthy of a visit.
As a purely natural phenomenon, Longhorn Cavern is a sizeable subterranean limestone cave that combines millennia-old rock formations with visitor-friendly infrastructure. But while touring an expansive cave is always fun, Longhorn Cavern State Park also has a unique human history, with stories ranging from Native Americans to Old West Outlaws to the presence of the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 20th Century. As a day-use-only park, Longhorn Cavern is the perfect spot for a fun and easy day trip from Austin. But if you want to experience the more rugged side of Texas, Longhorn Cavern is also a great gateway to some of the best camping options in the Austin area.
Embark on an adventure into one of Texas' geological wonders
From the epic spectacles of Mammoth Cave and Carlsbad Caverns National Parks to unique attractions like the world's largest musical instrument in Virginia's Luray Caverns, America's extensive cave systems boast some of the best underground destinations on the planet. Scientists believe that Longhorn Cavern formed out of the mud and sediment of an ancient sea that existed around 500 million years ago. Longhorn Cavern also served as a place of refuge for Native Americans and a source of bat guano for explosives during the Civil War. During the 20th Century, the cavern was a major project for the Civilian Conservation Corps, which built much of the infrastructure that supports cave visits today. At different points, the cave has even served purposes as varied as an underground nightclub and a nuclear fallout shelter!
Despite representing more than 500 million years of Earth's evolution and some of the most definitive events in American history, Longhorn Cavern is quite accessible for the average visitor. Following a 52-step descent below the surface, visitors taking the park's excellent walking tour can explore the cave's intricate limestone corridors and striking rock formations on a comfortable, developed path that follows the course of the ancient river from which the cave arose. If you're up for more of a challenge, the park also offers a wild cave tour that takes you through challenging yet unforgettable routes in less developed areas. Standard walking tours cost $24 for visitors 12 and up, while the more technical wild cave tour costs $110 per person. The park also offers a unique blacklight cave tour for $35 per person, plus fun geode mining activities.
Enjoy one of the best day-trips from Austin
Before visiting Longhorn Cavern State Park, make sure you have reliable, closed-toed shoes with good traction (as cave surfaces can be slippery) and plenty of water. Also note that, though the cave's walking infrastructure is much better than that in a "wild cave," Longhorn Cavern is currently not wheelchair accessible. A few points on the walking tour require passing under low-clearance sections that may require crouching or ducking. The walking tour also includes a "lights out" section where your guide will turn all the lights off and let you experience pitch-black darkness. Finally, note that pets are only allowed in the park's aboveground portions, not in the cavern itself (save for ADA-permitted service animals).
While visitors need tickets for a specific cave tour, access to Longhorn Cavern State Park itself is completely free! If you're feeling claustrophobic, you can forgo the cave tour tickets and enjoy a free day strolling along the Longhorn Cavern Nature Trail or indulging in a picnic in the above-ground park area. As a day-use-only park, Longhorn Cavern does not have any overnight camping facilities. However, the nearby Inks Lake State Park has everything from developed campsites (with electricity!) to primitive campsites and even cozy cabins.
On the other hand, if you're staying in Austin, you can take advantage of the city's abundant offerings of hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals. So, you can wake up in a trendy Austin boutique stay like the South Congress Hotel, then descend back in time 500 million years in Longhorn Cavern the same day! Driving from Austin is most likely the best way for most people to get to the park, though you can also get to the park via Austin's CapMetro bus service and a subsequent taxi ride.