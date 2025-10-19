California's High-Desert Escape With Wildflower Trails And Horseback Rides Is A Stunning State Park

California's Joshua Tree National Park, named for the region's signature succulent, is incredibly popular, bringing in 3 million visitors each year to its scenic trails and lush desert springs. But it's not the only place to see the spiky desert plant. The world's largest Joshua tree forest is actually in Nevada, and even more Joshua trees await on the western end of the Mojave Desert in Saddleback Butte State Park. This high-desert refuge with wildflower-framed trails is ideal for hiking and horseback riding.

The park, located 15 miles east of Lancaster, California, was established in 1960 to conserve the area's Joshua tree woodland and desert flora. The main attraction is Saddleback Butte, a 3,651-foot granite mountain. The park's most popular trails lead up to its peak. One starts at the day-use area ($6 per vehicle), and follows Little Butte Trail for 2.5 miles, while the Saddleback Butte Peak Trail originates at the campground's trailhead parking lot. The two trails merge at the foot of the mountain, from which point it's a steep uphill climb to the summit on sandy, rocky terrain. The reward is a sweeping panoramic view over Antelope Valley and the desert below.

Many visitors approach the hike as a 3- to 4-mile loop, starting up on one trail and heading back on the other. There's little shade in summer, so it's best to head out early in the day if you're visiting between June and September. Keep in mind that summer temperatures here can reach up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit.