Upstate New York's Secret Adirondack Lake Is A Quiet, Crowd-Free Alternative Getaway To Fish, Kayak, And Hike
The Adirondack Mountains in New York are famous for their towering peaks and challenging hikes, but they also have a softer side. While thrill-seekers climb high into the sky, lakeside vacationers can enjoy New York's island campgrounds with breathtaking lakeside getaways. The Adirondack area actually has several peaceful lakes, such as the scenic Lake Placid with endless activities and immersive fall foliage. Another lake just down the road from Lake Placid is Kushaqua Lake. This 380-acre lake is located in the town of Franklin, not to be confused with New York's other town of Franklin in the southern part of the state. Visitors to Kushaqua Lake will be met with many historic cottages, relaxing lake recreation, and extensive rails-to-trails hikes with lake views.
Lake Kushaqua's history dates back to the late 1800s. The Lake Kushaqua Hotel used to stand proudly on the western side of the lake — it was one of the first buildings in the Adirondacks to have electric lighting. The hotel is no longer standing, but there are many other buildings from the early 1900s still in place. In 1901, Elizabeth Newcomb, the widow of a laryngologist, purchased land to build the Stony Wold Sanatorium to help treat women with tuberculosis. This sanatorium included over 20 buildings, a chapel, and multiple lakeside cottages for the staff and patients to live. The chapel and two cottages are still standing and look like historic mansions. Unfortunately, the cottages are under a lease issued by the state. Once the leases are up, the cottages will be demolished.
Get a boat out on the water at Lake Kushaqua
Paddling is a popular pastime as it allows visitors to absorb the scenery and the mountain air. The easiest way to access the lake is by using one of its many boat launch sites. There is one located in Buck Pond Campground on the east side of the lake, but it will require a day-use fee. Another spot visitors like to use is near the metal bridge on the south side of the lake on Kushaqua Mud Pond Road with public parking and launch sites. For a longer paddling adventure, visitors can put-in their kayak at the Rainbow Lake launch site. Rainbow Lake and Lake Kushaqua are connected, and paddlers just have to go through a tunnel under the metal bridge to reach the lake.
Boaters can do some fishing in the lake with the purchase of a New York fishing license. Buck Pond Campground does not offer licenses, so all anglers will have to purchase a license in advance. Whether you choose to fish from a boat on the lake or on the shore near one of the bridges, Lake Kushaqua will not disappoint. Native fish include northern pike, yellow perch, bullhead catfish, black bass, and rainbow trout. The nearby Buck Pond in Buck Pond Campground also allows fishing and has its own populations of pike, yellow perch, and bullheads.
To get in some cardio, there is an easy 1.25-mile trail that runs along the east side of the lake. The Kushaqua Rail Trail follows what used to be the Delaware and Hudson railroad track. Along the way, hikers will pass the Little Hay Mountain. The mountain can make for an exciting detour to liven up the walk on the flat trail. The west side of the lake is also home to the Adirondack Division of the New York Central Railroad, which passes the Stony Wold chapel.
How to reach Lake Kushaqua and where to enjoy an extended stay
Getting to the lake is a bit of a challenge, as the nearest in-state international airport is the Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR), located about four hours southwest of Kushaqua. The Adirondack Regional Airport is only 30 minutes away for regional fliers, so this can reduce drive times significantly. Regardless of how someone chooses to approach this lake, it will require a road trip. On the way, make sure to admire some of upstate New York's most beautiful lakes and mountain views.
Enjoying an extended stay at Lake Kushaqua is easy with a campsite reservation at the Buck Pond Campground. The campground is maintained by the state's Department of Environmental Conservation and has a total of 116 campsites as well as hot showers and flush toilets. Most campsites can accommodate tents and RVs up to 30 feet in length. The nightly fee is $20 per night for in-state residents and $25 per night for out-of-state guests. Boat and paddleboard rentals are offered at the campground in case guests want to use the boat launches located on Buck Pond or Lake Kushaqua. Day-only guests are also allowed to use the boat launches for a day-use fee. Make a reservation through ReserveAmerica between May 16 and September 1 to secure a spot. For more rustic camping, there are also several state-owned primitive campsites scattered around the lake's shore. There are even campsites located on one of the lake islands for campers looking for lakeside seclusion.