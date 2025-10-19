Upstate New York's Secret Adirondack Lake Is A Quiet, Crowd-Free Alternative Getaway To Fish, Kayak, And Hike

Paddling is a popular pastime as it allows visitors to absorb the scenery and the mountain air. The easiest way to access the lake is by using one of its many boat launch sites. There is one located in Buck Pond Campground on the east side of the lake, but it will require a day-use fee. Another spot visitors like to use is near the metal bridge on the south side of the lake on Kushaqua Mud Pond Road with public parking and launch sites. For a longer paddling adventure, visitors can put-in their kayak at the Rainbow Lake launch site. Rainbow Lake and Lake Kushaqua are connected, and paddlers just have to go through a tunnel under the metal bridge to reach the lake.

Boaters can do some fishing in the lake with the purchase of a New York fishing license. Buck Pond Campground does not offer licenses, so all anglers will have to purchase a license in advance. Whether you choose to fish from a boat on the lake or on the shore near one of the bridges, Lake Kushaqua will not disappoint. Native fish include northern pike, yellow perch, bullhead catfish, black bass, and rainbow trout. The nearby Buck Pond in Buck Pond Campground also allows fishing and has its own populations of pike, yellow perch, and bullheads.

To get in some cardio, there is an easy 1.25-mile trail that runs along the east side of the lake. The Kushaqua Rail Trail follows what used to be the Delaware and Hudson railroad track. Along the way, hikers will pass the Little Hay Mountain. The mountain can make for an exciting detour to liven up the walk on the flat trail. The west side of the lake is also home to the Adirondack Division of the New York Central Railroad, which passes the Stony Wold chapel.