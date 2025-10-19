Sandwiched Between Austin And Houston Is Texas' Shopping Mecca Of Vintage Finds And Southern Flair
Much to the surprise of first time visitors, the eastern half of the state of Texas is the opposite of the tumbleweeds and dirt depicted in the movies. As you venture east of the capital city of Austin, highways turn to one lane roads that glide through rolling hills and forests that resemble a Midwest farm town like New Glarus, Wisconsin. Fields of sheep and cows graze the land, but a cluster of small sleepy towns between Austin and Houston are famously known for their antiquing scene. It could be the Central Texas location that brings in a unique variety of treasures from all over the Lone Star State, or the ambitious entrepreneurs that bring furniture and home goods to this area from all over the world.
The community of Warrenton, along with its neighbors to the north in Round Top and Carmine, are widely regarded as the antique shopping hub of Central Texas. Warrenton's charm is found in its vintage finds and year-round shopping experiences, but twice a year, the area comes alive to an entirely different level of extravagance. For two weeks in the spring and in the fall, antique dealers and shoppers from every region gather for the Round Top Antiques Fair. It's estimated that over 100,000 visitors descend on the tiny towns that normally are home to fewer than a few hundred residents.
Twice a year, Warrenton and its neighboring towns come alive to host over 100,000 visitors
The Round Top Antiques Fair was founded in 1968 and typically occurs in late March and again in October each year, drawing in collectors and vendors from all over the world to become one of the largest shows in the country. Beyond the confines of diminutive Round Top, which is home to fewer than 100 year round residents, the neighboring towns of Carmine to the north and Warrenton four miles to the south take on masses of runoff tourism to form show hubs of their own. Hotels and vacation rentals in these towns are typically filled months in advance so visitors want to plan ahead for an antique adventure. Alternatively, traveling in for a day trip to the show is possible from cities like Austin or Houston, which is 95 miles away to the southeast.
Show weeks transform the typically sleepy towns as droves of antique collectors move by car and foot down Highway 237, and barns that sit quiet for most of the year have long lines of anxious shoppers looking for a new find. It's worth noting that some venues offer free parking, which can be invaluable. In Round Top, you can experience sweet southern hospitality at Boon and Company which will fill up it's tables and second floor bar with hungry shoppers, and Royers Pie Haven is a Texas institution serving mouth-watering pies in Henkel Square. In Warrenton, locals will steer you to the down-home southern comforts of The Dugout, serving pub fare and drinks to keep any crowd of shoppers satisfied.
Warrenton is home to antique finds and a uniquely tiny landmark
Warrenton's early history was marked by German settlers in the 19th century in search of farmland, not unlike the popular vacation destination of Fredericksburg, Texas where German food, architecture, and culture still run rampant. Throughout the years, soil issues forced the locals to move away from crops towards cattle, but a tight-knit collection of antique stores in the town's populated area remained a hallmark. Today, Warrenton's estimated population of under 200 people is situated 75 miles to the east of Austin and remains quiet most of the year. About a one hour drive from Austin Bergstrom International Airport, it's close enough to be a day trip or a stop in between cities. St. Martin's Church is a popular landmark to check off in Warrenton, as it's known as the World's Smallest Catholic Church and still holds a monthly mass. It's this uniquely small church and the unique antique finds that have helped preserved tourism in Warrenton and the surrounding communities.
One of the Warrenton antiquing hallmarks is Zapp Hall, which has been open seasonally around show times since 1987. This family owned shop preserves and creates memories for its visitors with a variety of collectibles, furnishings and home accessories. There's also music and a cafe on site to enrich the shopping experience. Another spring and fall favorite is the Bar W Field market, which has a fair and festival vibe within the chaos of the show. Wear comfortable shoes and get ready to dig for home decor and outdoor furnishing treasures in an upbeat setting during show weeks. There are still antique finds in Warrenton year-round, and stores like The Marketplace Warrenton are open daily to those who aren't visiting during antique show season.