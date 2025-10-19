Sandwiched Between Austin And Houston Is Texas' Shopping Mecca Of Vintage Finds And Southern Flair

Much to the surprise of first time visitors, the eastern half of the state of Texas is the opposite of the tumbleweeds and dirt depicted in the movies. As you venture east of the capital city of Austin, highways turn to one lane roads that glide through rolling hills and forests that resemble a Midwest farm town like New Glarus, Wisconsin. Fields of sheep and cows graze the land, but a cluster of small sleepy towns between Austin and Houston are famously known for their antiquing scene. It could be the Central Texas location that brings in a unique variety of treasures from all over the Lone Star State, or the ambitious entrepreneurs that bring furniture and home goods to this area from all over the world.

The community of Warrenton, along with its neighbors to the north in Round Top and Carmine, are widely regarded as the antique shopping hub of Central Texas. Warrenton's charm is found in its vintage finds and year-round shopping experiences, but twice a year, the area comes alive to an entirely different level of extravagance. For two weeks in the spring and in the fall, antique dealers and shoppers from every region gather for the Round Top Antiques Fair. It's estimated that over 100,000 visitors descend on the tiny towns that normally are home to fewer than a few hundred residents.