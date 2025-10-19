Hidden On California's Lost Coast Is An Unsung Gem With Sensational Beach Views, Camping, And Trails

California boasts more than 800 miles of scenic coastline with breathtaking views, with nearly every part of the state offering something different for visitors. In Northern California, the Lost Coast is a pristine stretch of land with unbelievable beach views and proximity to one-of-a-kind campgrounds and hiking trails. The town of Shelter Cove is the perfect location to immerse yourself in the beauty of this place.

Though it's in Northern California, you'll still have quite a journey ahead of you after landing in San Francisco, as it's a nearly six-hour drive from the international airport. However, if you're coming from Los Angeles or San Fran, you might be able to fly nonstop into California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, about a two-hour drive north from Shelter Cove.

Shelter Cove might be a small seaside community, but it's prepared for visitors with a few hotels to choose from. They aren't exactly budget options, however. You can stay at the Cliff House for $200 a night, while the Inn of the Lost Coast offers a few options just under that amount. If you're okay with splurging, check out The Castle Inn of the Lost Coast for $375 a night or the Spyglass Inn at Shelter Cove for $400 to $450 a night.