Hidden On California's Lost Coast Is An Unsung Gem With Sensational Beach Views, Camping, And Trails
California boasts more than 800 miles of scenic coastline with breathtaking views, with nearly every part of the state offering something different for visitors. In Northern California, the Lost Coast is a pristine stretch of land with unbelievable beach views and proximity to one-of-a-kind campgrounds and hiking trails. The town of Shelter Cove is the perfect location to immerse yourself in the beauty of this place.
Though it's in Northern California, you'll still have quite a journey ahead of you after landing in San Francisco, as it's a nearly six-hour drive from the international airport. However, if you're coming from Los Angeles or San Fran, you might be able to fly nonstop into California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, about a two-hour drive north from Shelter Cove.
Shelter Cove might be a small seaside community, but it's prepared for visitors with a few hotels to choose from. They aren't exactly budget options, however. You can stay at the Cliff House for $200 a night, while the Inn of the Lost Coast offers a few options just under that amount. If you're okay with splurging, check out The Castle Inn of the Lost Coast for $375 a night or the Spyglass Inn at Shelter Cove for $400 to $450 a night.
Explore national parks and forests from Shelter Cove
Northern California is home to some of the most extraordinary landscapes in the country, and the Lost Coast and nearby region are filled with options to isolate yourself in nature. King Range National Conservation Area spans 68,000 acres and encompasses Shelter Cove and the surrounding area.
Sticking close to Shelter Cove, you can take on the Lost Coast Trail, a wild and under-the-radar trail that might be the best coastal hike in America. You can't just show up willy-nilly, though. Those interested in hiking the trail — whether in sections or the entire 50-mile-plus stretch — will want to book a permit in advance for $6 plus an additional $12 fee per person. Walk-up permits are available by lottery at the King Range Visitor Center, with entries given out Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.; any leftover permits after the lottery will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. So, if you're planning to hike quite a bit rather than just wander and take a few photos, don't forget to plan ahead.
Looking to get away from the ocean? Humboldt Redwoods State Park is also an hour drive north. Keep going and you'll reach Redwood National and State Parks after driving about two and a half hours from Shelter Cove to the northwestern corner of the state. If you want to trek further inland to other gorgeous pieces of NorCal nature, drive about four hours from Shelter Cove to Klamath National Forest and Butte Valley National Grassland, five hours to Shasta–Trinity National Forest, or five and a half hours across the state to Lassen Volcanic National Park.
Take in beach views, go camping, or hike trails in Shelter Cove
While you might be on the hunt for sugar-white sandy beaches around Shelter Cove, you'll instead discover one of California's rare black sand beaches. On the north edge of town, you'll find the aptly named Black Sands Beach, accessible via the Black Sands Beach Trail. Here, you can sink your toes into the dark, rocky terrain and marvel at the awe-inspiring cliffs of the Lost Coast.
Rather skip the hotels and connect with nature as closely as possible in a tent? There are plenty of camping options around Shelter Cove in the King Range National Conservation Area. Most of the campgrounds are more inland, but if you'd rather camp near the Cape Mendocino Lighthouse while overlooking the ocean and the stunning Cove Beach, check out Shelter Cove RV Campground, a family-owned spot available to tent and RV campers. There's even a deli with a slew of menu options for hungry campers who don't feel like cooking their dinner over a campfire.
Venturing a bit out of Shelter Cove is well worth it for unforgettable camping experiences. The most easily accessible campground from downtown Shelter Cove is Nadelos Campground, about a 15-minute drive away. Head a little further down Chemise Mountain Road for Wailaki Campground, another lush site to pitch your tent. Both cost $15 a night, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. On the flip side, check out Tolkan Campground and Horse Mountain Campground in the forests north of Shelter Cove, or enjoy stunning views of the sun setting over the ocean at the impressive Lost Coast Trail campsites of Gitchell Creek Camp, Buck Creek Camp, and Shipman Creek campground. Just make sure you have a permit for overnight use.