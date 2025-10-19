Just Because Your RV Can Sleep Eight Doesn't Mean It Can Ride Eight Passengers (And Here's Why)

While many campervans advertise sleeping up to eight, that many passengers don't always fit when it comes time to drive (legally, at least). While RVs can often accommodate your whole party while stationary, docked at a campsite, many people underestimate how strict the laws for passengers will be. If you're embarking on a trip with friends or family this fall, it's time to take a closer look at the fine print on that campervan.

Contrary to what you see in movies and TV shows, while an RV is in motion, passengers should always be riding upright in a seat, buckled in. It's not required in every state, but it is generally considered to be the safest way to travel. In 49 out of 50 states (Live Free or Die in action in New Hampshire), RV passengers in the front seats must be wearing a seatbelt at all times. In a large percentage of others, everyone must be buckled. If that eight-sleeper camper doesn't have eight seats with seatbelts, for example, you'll need to have an extra vehicle with you for the trips between campsites in certain states.

Seatbelt laws vary from state to state for passengers in the rest of the RV. Some states, including California, require all passengers to be buckled in when the camper is in motion, even those in the back. In select states like Arizona, passengers in the back under the age of 15 need to wear a seatbelt.