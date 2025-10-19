Upstate New York's Waterfall Playground Is A Whimsical Gorge With Swimming Holes, Scenic Trails, And Camping
With ethereal waterfalls, a natural pool, and forested hiking trails, Buttermilk Falls State Park is one of upstate New York's crown jewels. It's tucked away in the Finger Lakes, one of New York's prettiest regions, and is just five minutes away from the 12 majestic waterfalls and beach of Robert H. Treman State Park. At the forefront of Buttermilk Falls is its 165-foot-tall cascade, which leads from Buttermilk Creek toward Cayuga Lake. Dotted with numerous other waterfalls and fairytale-like views, this park is a must on your Finger Lakes itinerary.
The 1.5-mile Buttermilk Falls Gorge Trail is a highlight. Additionally, there is the Rim Trail, which connects with the Gorge Trail, leading you past surreal views of waterfalls and gorges, including the park's namesake. Just keep in mind that the Gorge Trail will be closed on weekdays beginning on October 14, 2025, as it undergoes numerous repairs — a reopening date has not been specified at the time of writing. However, you'll find a number of other picturesque routes, complete with waterfalls, creeks, and woodland scenery, regardless of when you visit. Don't miss the roughly 4-mile Bear and Lake Treman trails either, which will allow you to see more of the area's otherworldly beauty.
Visiting Buttermilk Falls State Park
Apart from hiking, Buttermilk Falls allows for swimming during the summertime. Just be sure to confirm the activity is open before you visit the park with hopes of splashing around in the water, as the schedule fluctuates and is dependent on the weather. If visiting from May through October, you can even spend the night in nature at one of the park's 25 different campsites. The spots range from $17 to $21 per night for New York residents, or $22 to $26 for out-of-state visitors, and reservations are required ahead of time. Facilities at the park include showers and picnic tables. There are also 18 different cabins for rent, including both electric and non-electric options, with a two-night minimum.
From April through the end of November, there's a $10 vehicle entry fee for the park. Ithaca Tompkins International Airport is less than 20 minutes away from the state park. From New York City, it's about a four-and-a-half-hour drive. For another incredible destination in the Finger Lakes, Canandaigua is a postcard-worthy town with a wine trail.