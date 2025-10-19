Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is A Wildly Charming Village Just Outside Watkins Glen State Park

Just a six-minute drive from Watkins Glen in the heart of New York's Finger Lakes region is the village of Burdett. Located on the east side of New York's deepest Finger Lake, Seneca Lake, Burdett is part of the town of Hector. Surrounded by more well-known locales in one of the prettiest regions in the Northeast, it's easy to understand why this hidden gem might go unnoticed — until now.

Established in 1819, the village is tiny, with a population of around 300 people as of July 2025 — and it's just shy of 1 square mile in size. Its location is ideal, as it's a launching point for the Seneca Lake Wine Trail and close to the Finger Lakes National Forest. Once described as "centrally isolated," it's why this small haven has retained its enduring charm. Along Seneca Lake are wineries, distilleries, accommodations, restaurants, and more — all within driving distance of Burdett, all surrounded by the region's natural beauty.

Burdett might feel like a little-known destination, but it's easy to get to. It's only about 35 minutes from Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM), 40 minutes from Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH), and around an hour and a half from both Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC). You can also drive there from New York City and Philadelphia if you're headed up for a weekend trip — it's a little over four hours away by car.