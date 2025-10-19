Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is A Wildly Charming Village Just Outside Watkins Glen State Park
Just a six-minute drive from Watkins Glen in the heart of New York's Finger Lakes region is the village of Burdett. Located on the east side of New York's deepest Finger Lake, Seneca Lake, Burdett is part of the town of Hector. Surrounded by more well-known locales in one of the prettiest regions in the Northeast, it's easy to understand why this hidden gem might go unnoticed — until now.
Established in 1819, the village is tiny, with a population of around 300 people as of July 2025 — and it's just shy of 1 square mile in size. Its location is ideal, as it's a launching point for the Seneca Lake Wine Trail and close to the Finger Lakes National Forest. Once described as "centrally isolated," it's why this small haven has retained its enduring charm. Along Seneca Lake are wineries, distilleries, accommodations, restaurants, and more — all within driving distance of Burdett, all surrounded by the region's natural beauty.
Burdett might feel like a little-known destination, but it's easy to get to. It's only about 35 minutes from Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM), 40 minutes from Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH), and around an hour and a half from both Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC). You can also drive there from New York City and Philadelphia if you're headed up for a weekend trip — it's a little over four hours away by car.
Burdett is for tasting
Not only is Burdett close to Watkins Glen State Park and the camera-ready, easily accessible Hector Falls, but it is also a gateway to Seneca Lake's east-side wineries. Atwater Vineyards dubs itself "an unforgettable Finger Lakes wine experience" and should be at the top of your list. This 80-acre family-owned winery offers both traditional wine tastings and charcuterie boards. Another location, Damiani Wine Cellars, offers a variety of tasting options: guided and self-led tastings, as well as wines by the glass and bottle alongside small bites. The winery also has two Seneca Lake vacation rentals for overnight stays.
Hillick & Hobbs is a riesling-focused winery that offers daily tastings (with an optional food pairing) and a seasonal sunset experience that includes food prepared by guest chefs. If you prefer lighter, lower-alcohol wines, visit Osmote Wine. Tastings are available seasonally, from May through September. Osmote also has two overnight rentals on the farm. Silver Springs Winery is another great stop, owned and operated by artist and musician Don Giovanni Zuccarino, and noteworthy for its organic and biodynamic farming practices.
For those who enjoy beer, there's Two Goats Brewing, a brewpub and taproom, which has tasting flights, beer by the glass, and its famous beef-on-weck sandwich, served alongside gorgeous lakefront views and music. Another brewery in the area is Grist Iron Brewing Co., which serves a wide variety of its own craft beers and pub-style food. Another must-taste is Mangus Farm, where you can participate in U-Pick experiences and purchase fresh berries, homemade jams, jellies, muffins, pies, and more. Spirits lovers will want to visit Finger Lakes Distilling Co., known as the region's "first stand-alone distillery." Experiences include tours, tasting flights, and cocktails made with its award-winning spirits — even attend a create-your-own-gin workshop.
The best places to dine and stay in Burdett
For the full Burdett experience, start your day at Overlook Coffee Company's The Overlook right on Main Street, open daily except Tuesdays. You can order your favorite coffee to go ahead of time, so you don't have to wait. The shop also serves ice cream.
Tasting around Burdett will whet your appetite for more. For such a tiny region, it has a number of dining options. For breakfast, The Elf in the Oak serves incredible homemade scones and cinnamon buns, sandwiches, bagels, wraps, chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and more. On the lunch menu are sandwiches galore: paninis, subs, and other specialties. Another local favorite is Hungry Burd, which offers casual fare like chicken wings, sandwiches, tacos, and full entrees. Solera Taphouse, which opened its doors in 2021, offers a little of everything: beer, cocktails, food, music, and trivia — all-around fun.
When evening comes, you'll want to stay in town, especially after an afternoon of drinking, so plan ahead. Burdett House Bed & Breakfast, a restored 1880 Queen Anne Victorian house, has four incredible guestrooms. A stay includes a choice of housemade breakfast entrees. The B&B also partners with Finger Lakes Picnic Company to offer what it calls "elevated lawn lounging." Another option is the Lodge at Grist Iron, which has nine modern rooms (plus the aforementioned on-site brewery), located within 10 miles of a plethora of craft beverage producers and places to eat.