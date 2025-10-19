Connecticut's Woodland Escape Is A New England Sanctuary Of Majestic Pines And Quiet Trails

The largest and tallest trees in the United States are all in California: the gigantic General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park, and coast redwoods in the otherworldly forests of Redwood National Park. But the East Coast also boasts some impressive trees, including those in Cathedral Pines Preserve in West Cornwall, Connecticut, home to New England's largest stand of old-growth white pine and hemlock trees.

The 42-acre forest is aptly named, with quiet trails and towering trees that reach more than 150 feet into the air. Sadly, many of its majestic pines were destroyed by a series of tornadoes in July 1989, but the forest is slowly coming back to life, and its regrowth has been an ongoing subject of study for ecologists from the conservation nonprofit The Nature Conservancy.

Acclaimed writer Michael Pollan covers the topic at length in his book "Second Nature: A Gardener's Education," using the case of Cathedral Pines to discuss environmental ethics and ecological restoration. "Before the storm, we used to come to Cathedral Pines and imagine that this was how the New World forest looked to the first settlers," Pollan wrote. "It's conceivable that we could restore Cathedral Pines to something closely resembling its actual precolonial condition."