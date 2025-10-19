Idaho's Island State Park Is A Wildly Idyllic Boise Lake Day Trip With Serene Swims Surrounded By Scenic Trails

Idaho has so much to offer visitors besides the underrated northwest city of Boise and the stunning Sawtooth Mountains or Sun Valley. Venture away from the capital city and you'll find a unique island state park that's perfect for a day trip: Eagle Island State Park. Eagle Island State Park is a 545-acre park located in the Boise River, part of a large island that's bordered by the river to the north and south. The area was a penitentiary farm until 1977, when it was formally developed as a park in 1983. The idyllic state park now has plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Eagle Island State Park is about a half-hour drive west of Boise, and 20 minutes from the up-and-coming city of Meridian; you'll want your own car to travel here. The closest airport is Boise Airport, which is a 35-minute drive from the park. The cost for a single-day park entry is between $7 and $14 per vehicle. Eagle Island State Park has a campground with both RV and tent campsites, so you have the option to turn your day trip into an overnight or weekend getaway.