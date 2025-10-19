Hidden In Napa Valley Is An Underrated California College Town Known For Wineries And Forest Trails
While attending school might not be researched as one of the best things to do in Napa Valley, tucked away in California's wine country is the adorable college town of Angwin. Here, you'll find Pacific Union College, where students are drinking coffee during the week and heading to wineries on the weekend. It's about a 30-minute drive from the heart of Napa Valley, but along the way, you'll pass vineyards and plenty of tasting rooms worth a stop. It sounds like a college student's dream ... and it is, especially on family visitation weekends.
Beyond the wine, nature lovers can explore scenic trails in the forest to reconnect with nature. They explore places like Las Posadas State Forest, with gorgeous waterfalls and lush greenery, or head to the Linda Falls Trail dotted with trees and cascading falls. It's the perfect spot for a quiet picnic or a photo-worthy moment. Angwin offers a well-rounded side of Napa Valley — one that is family-friendly, student-focused, and complete with a small-town vibe.
Wineries nearby: A college student's paradise
Angwin isn't your average college town, like the one by the Redwoods, blending misty trails and cafe culture. Instead, its Napa Valley location pairs academia with wine country elegance. From Cimarossa Winery, which received a five-star rating on TripAdvisor, to O'Shaughnessy Estate Winery and Neal Family Vineyards, the area offers a variety of tasting experiences for grape enthusiasts.
Cimarossa, near Howell Mountain, is decorated in modern architecture, cozy tastings, and lush vineyard sights. Visitors can enjoy a glass of wine as they look out at panoramic views of the valley below. O'Shaughnessy Estate Winery, five minutes down the road, has 32 acres of vineyards, growing various styles of varietals that highlight the mountain's unique climate and soil.
For a more intimate visit, the Neal Family Estate provides a full day of masterclasses that are so high in demand, they've sold out their fall 2025 season. This winery is especially known for its Cabernet Sauvignon. Then, when the tastings wind down, Angwin's charm continues outdoors to their incredible forested trails and hidden waterfalls that visitors have yet to discover.
Reconnecting with nature at Angwin
Aside from the wineries, the landscape is what makes Angwin so desirable. The three essentials to this college town seem to be coffee, wine, and hiking boots. Students often take advantage of the nearby trails, or they head 35 minutes north of Pacific Union to Mount St. Helena's Trail for sweeping views of mountain peaks.
However, AllTrails coins this route to be more difficult, so if a slower pace and easier hike is more your style, you can stick to the local trails closer to town. A perfect alternative would be the winding paths through Las Posadas State Forest, just 10 minutes south of Pacific Union College by car. It is also a 50-minute walk, making it a nice little exercise for any student wanting a study break with fresh air and lush forested views.
At Angwin, students get a unique college experience. Between being in the heart of one of America's most decorated wine countries and connecting with nature, they receive a wide range of experiences unlike any other, putting Angwin up there with one of California's most charming escapes with walkable streets and public art installations.