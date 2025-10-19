Hidden In Napa Valley Is An Underrated California College Town Known For Wineries And Forest Trails

While attending school might not be researched as one of the best things to do in Napa Valley, tucked away in California's wine country is the adorable college town of Angwin. Here, you'll find Pacific Union College, where students are drinking coffee during the week and heading to wineries on the weekend. It's about a 30-minute drive from the heart of Napa Valley, but along the way, you'll pass vineyards and plenty of tasting rooms worth a stop. It sounds like a college student's dream ... and it is, especially on family visitation weekends.

Beyond the wine, nature lovers can explore scenic trails in the forest to reconnect with nature. They explore places like Las Posadas State Forest, with gorgeous waterfalls and lush greenery, or head to the Linda Falls Trail dotted with trees and cascading falls. It's the perfect spot for a quiet picnic or a photo-worthy moment. Angwin offers a well-rounded side of Napa Valley — one that is family-friendly, student-focused, and complete with a small-town vibe.