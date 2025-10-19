Near Pacific City Is Oregon's Secret Beach With Unique Rust-Red Sandstone Cliffs And Scenic Ocean Views
If you're the type who prefers beaches with a remote, far-flung feeling, then the Oregon coast is your jam. Its wild, rustic shoreline is filled with hidden coves and beautiful, hard-to-reach beaches that make you feel like you've reached the end of the world. Good examples are Starfish Cove, whose peninsula stretches out to sea like a long, yearning arm, and Cobble Beach, a scenic cobbled beach with harbor seals and a lighthouse. That's not to mention Roads End Beach, where the sand is revealed intermittently at low tide, like a secret garden unlocked by the sea's whims.
Approaching McPhillips Beach is akin to a treasure hunt, as it takes some know-how to get there. If you drive down the unmarked road north of the parking lot at Cape Kiwanda, though, you'll be there in no time. The beach is also very close to Pacific City, just about a 5-minute drive up the coast. Arriving at the wide expanse of empty beach gets you that special dose of left-everything-behind right away. To get to the beach's crown jewel, trek south on the soft sand to reach the far end, where you'll see the sandstone cliffs of Cape Kiwanda. The cliffs are colored ash and faded bone, and are accented by shocks of rust-red. The cliffs' desert-like palette offsets the Pacific's slate gray and foamy white perfectly.
Discover more secrets at Mcphillips Beach
The sandstone cliffs are about about a mile down the beach from the entrance. At high tide, the surf rushes between the sandstone cliffs, forming churning tide pools. These pools aren't for swimming, but when the waves recede, they reveal starfish and sea anemones. You can also walk into the canyon at low tide, scramble over the boulders, and gaze up at its beautiful kaleidoscope of colors. Rockhounding is magical at the beach, where quartz treasures like agate and jasper wait to be found. Or, if you prefer, you can stack sea stones to your heart's content.
More people come to McPhillips Beach on weekends and during peak season, but in general, the beach is quieter than Pacific City Beach. Beyond beachcombing, it lends itself to tranquil activities such as flying a kite and perching on sea stacks at low tide. Even dogs can feel unburdened at McPhillips Beach, as they are allowed to be off-leash there. Play fetch as you stroll, and gaze at the long, rolling waves as they come in one by one. A giant 340-foot sea stack looms offshore, and at certain times, it is clearly reflected on the wet sand.
Be careful if you choose to drive along the beach, as visitors have gotten stuck in the powdery sand. It's recommended to only drive onto the beach if you have a 4X4, or risk a lot of heave-ho-ing to get unstuck. The unmarked road to McPhillips Beach is via a sharp left turn off McPhillips Drive. Take your time driving down the road, as it's only wide enough for one car at a time. Look out for the parking lot on your right, where you can leave your car before walking down to the beach.
Stay near Mcphillips Beach and enjoy more oceanside attractions
Sticking around the McPhillips Beach area is easy, as there are so many places to stay nearby. Pacific City has campgrounds like Webb County Campground, a year-round campground with tent and RV sites, beach access and activities, plus on-site park hosts. Hart's Camp and Cape Kiwanda RV Park are combined and offer Airstreams, cottages, and cabins. In addition to beach access, the park also boasts amenities like an indoor pool, a hot tub, and e-bikes.
If you're more of the sleep-indoors type, you may consider accommodations like Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa. The lodge boasts Oregon-style hospitality and has an on-site restaurant and bar, a lobby with a fireplace, and guestrooms with balconies facing the ocean. Cleverly named Tidepools, the spa offers calming massage and facial treatments, body scrubs, and CBD detoxes and wellness shots.
Take advantage of your extended stay and explore more of the area. The beach trails at Bob Straub State Park just south of town, take you past swaying dune grass, fog-strewn waves, and views of Pacific City's Haystack (larger than the sea stack at McPhillips Beach). Neskowin Ghost Forest is about 15 minutes south of Pacific City, and contrary to its woodsy-sounding name, it is a beach. Like other uncrowded gems with scenic Pacific coast views, you won't see many people. The "ghosts" refer to a collection of spruce stumps, remnants of a 2,000-year-old Sitka forest, that has since been buried by the sand. On cold days, the beach is gray and foggy, adding to its eerie charm.