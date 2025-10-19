Near Pacific City Is Oregon's Secret Beach With Unique Rust-Red Sandstone Cliffs And Scenic Ocean Views

The sandstone cliffs are about about a mile down the beach from the entrance. At high tide, the surf rushes between the sandstone cliffs, forming churning tide pools. These pools aren't for swimming, but when the waves recede, they reveal starfish and sea anemones. You can also walk into the canyon at low tide, scramble over the boulders, and gaze up at its beautiful kaleidoscope of colors. Rockhounding is magical at the beach, where quartz treasures like agate and jasper wait to be found. Or, if you prefer, you can stack sea stones to your heart's content.

More people come to McPhillips Beach on weekends and during peak season, but in general, the beach is quieter than Pacific City Beach. Beyond beachcombing, it lends itself to tranquil activities such as flying a kite and perching on sea stacks at low tide. Even dogs can feel unburdened at McPhillips Beach, as they are allowed to be off-leash there. Play fetch as you stroll, and gaze at the long, rolling waves as they come in one by one. A giant 340-foot sea stack looms offshore, and at certain times, it is clearly reflected on the wet sand.

Be careful if you choose to drive along the beach, as visitors have gotten stuck in the powdery sand. It's recommended to only drive onto the beach if you have a 4X4, or risk a lot of heave-ho-ing to get unstuck. The unmarked road to McPhillips Beach is via a sharp left turn off McPhillips Drive. Take your time driving down the road, as it's only wide enough for one car at a time. Look out for the parking lot on your right, where you can leave your car before walking down to the beach.