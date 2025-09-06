Oregon's Secret Beach Only Accessible By A Hidden Trail Is An Uncrowded Haven With Waterfalls And Wild Terrain

The Beaver State could just as well be nicknamed the "Ridiculously Beautiful Coastline State." For 363 miles, Oregon's shoreline ranges up the western haunch of the U.S. in a flurry of salt-caked rock stacks, moss-green redwood forests, and sands so darn wild and remote you'll think you've been airdropped into Alaska. Tucked away amid it all, there are more secret inlets and clandestine beaches than you can shake a Tillamook cheese at. One such secret is Short Beach — a spot that's been hailed as one of the most glittering hidden gems in the whole state.

Short Beach sits just a smidgen north of the hill-hugging coastal town of Oceanside. Above, the lighthouse-capped rocks of Cape Meares lord over a landscape of cathedral-like bluffs and vertiginous cliffs, as sea lions and whales splash in the wild ocean below. But Short Beach itself is stowed away behind a line of thick coastal forests, accessible only by a ramshackle staircase that looks like something out of a Popeye comic book. What awaits is a stretch of rugged shore with all the usual Oregon trimmings — think tree-topped ocean stacks, fossil hunting aplenty, and even a waterfall gushing from the cliffs into the Pacific.

It'll take just over 90 minutes to reach this feral section of Oregon coast from the big city of Portland, which also happens to home to the nearest major airport: the Portland International Airport. That has both short- and long-haul flight connections coming from elsewhere in the U.S. and beyond. Access to the actual trailhead to reach Short Beach can be found hidden along a short detour off Highway 101 from Tillamook, through Oceanside, and then onto the Cape Meares Loop.