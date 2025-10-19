This Charming New Mexico Village South Of Albuquerque Is A Cozy Getaway With Shops And Restaurants
There are a few reasons why New Mexico is known as The Land of Enchantment. For one, New Mexico has a diverse array of geographical features, including snow-capped peaks, sweeping desert vistas, ancient caves, and even a one-of-a-kind national park with dunes that look like an alien planet. This state is also home to Magdalena, a tiny town rich with great food and interesting shops.
Magdalena is a tiny village with a population of about 760 people as of 2025. But that doesn't mean there aren't ways to enjoy this culturally rich part of New Mexico. Here, you can browse a collection of shops, galleries, and eateries that feature local business owners and creators.
Plus, this town still has echoes of a rich mining and ranching history. For example, Magdalena has the nickname "Trails End," because it was once the last stop on a railroad line that delivered important goods and supplies. This only adds to its Southwest charm and makes it one of the most authentic hidden gems in the region. Whether you're aching for some New Mexican comfort food or you're ready to dive into a vibrant arts scene, here's a look at what to see, eat, and do in Magdalena.
A culinary hidden gem in Magdalena
Eateries are limited in Magdalena due to its small population, but the food that does exist is certainly delicious. Take Tumbleweeds Diner, a husband-and-wife-owned eatery that opened in a formerly abandoned cafe in 2021. Its walls are adorned with decor from Navajo artists, cowboy artifacts, and other historical pieces donated directly from residents. The intention behind this diner is to serve comfort food that has a uniquely Southwestern twist, which can be seen in menu items like cheeseburgers smothered in green chile, a New Mexico staple, and even family recipes from elders in Magdalena.
Looking for a casual dinner of pizza and beer? Visit The Golden Spur Saloon in Magdalena. Offering indoor and outdoor seating, plus a Bloody Mary bar on Sundays, The Golden Spur is laid-back and inviting to all.
To shop local, delicious food and culinary souvenirs to take home, check out the Magdalena Food Cooperative. With an emphasis on local, healthy, and sustainable food, shopping here helps support the village of Magdalena through economic and community involvement. And, in the neighboring town of Socorro, visitors can enjoy authentic and affordable tacos at Taqueria Mi Jacalito. This small but mighty taco hut has takeout and dine-in options with a few places for outdoor seating.
Shop and stay in Magdalena
You can't visit this town and miss the La Posada de Maria Magdalena art gallery. Found in the same building as the La Posada (meaning "the inn" in Spanish) Bed and Breakfast, this gallery features exhibits and represents numerous local artists. Immerse yourself in the Southwestern art on display or browse a curated collection of rugs, photographs, pottery, and more for sale. For Southwestern antiques, local jewelry, and Pendleton products, visit The Marketplace in Magdalena, located in a building that once housed wool in the city. These shops and galleries help make Magdalena a worthy, less crowded alternative to the popular getaway that is Santa Fe, known as the "Artisan Capital of the U.S."
Since Magdalena is such a small town, there are just a few hotels and places to stay. One well-rated option is the Magdalena Hall Hotel. Tripadvisor users say this spot has "historical charm" and "immaculate rooms." Contact the property for rates and availability. The High Country Lodge is another place to stay, but for a deeper dive into New Mexico's Western heritage, consider booking a vacation at Concho Hills Guest Ranch. This all-inclusive ranch offers a rate that includes both meals and lodging. The rooms are equipped with antique furniture and wood finishes for a cozy stay.
The best way to get to Magdalena is to fly into Albuquerque International Sunport, the capital city's main airport. There, you can rent a vehicle and drive to Magdalena, which is situated about an hour and a half south of Albuquerque. If you take this route, you'll pass the town of Socorro, a beautiful, art and culture-filled center, located just 30 minutes before the town of Magdalena. For more exploring (and eating) in the state, consider road tripping to this unique New Mexico park, which offers a fresh look at American history.