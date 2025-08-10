This Unique New Mexico Park Near The Mexican Border Preserves An Overlooked Chapter Of American History

While some state parks preserve biodiversity or incredible natural formations, others focus on sites of great historical importance. Situated just over three miles from the Mexican border in Columbus, New Mexico, Pancho Villa State Park remembers the only land invasion of continental U.S. soil since the War of 1812, a feat carried out by one of the Mexican Revolution's most infamous fighters.

In the pre-dawn hours of March 9, 1916, General Francisco Villa (better known as "Pancho Villa") crossed the border into the U.S., spearheading an attack on Columbus and nearby Camp Furlong. The fighting cost the lives of 10 civilians and eight U.S. soldiers, leading to General John J. Pershing's push into Mexico in search of Pancho Villa. These cross-border invasions dangerously soured the relations between the U.S. and Mexico during the heightened tensions of the Mexican Revolution. "They never did get Pancho Villa," U.S. Army Aviation Museum curator Bob Mitchell shared with U.S. Army, "but it was a very interesting period for Army Aviation because it would be the first time the U.S. Army would see the employment of the 1st Aero Squadron, the very first Aviation unit."

Today, this small park is home to an impressive 7,000-square-foot exhibition hall that does a great job telling the story of the Pancho Villa Raid and sharing Camp Furlong's often overlooked history. See a replica of the Curtiss JN-3 "Flying Jenny" airplane, the aircraft used to hunt for Pancho Villa, and an extensive collection of military artifacts.