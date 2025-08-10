This Unique New Mexico Park Near The Mexican Border Preserves An Overlooked Chapter Of American History
While some state parks preserve biodiversity or incredible natural formations, others focus on sites of great historical importance. Situated just over three miles from the Mexican border in Columbus, New Mexico, Pancho Villa State Park remembers the only land invasion of continental U.S. soil since the War of 1812, a feat carried out by one of the Mexican Revolution's most infamous fighters.
In the pre-dawn hours of March 9, 1916, General Francisco Villa (better known as "Pancho Villa") crossed the border into the U.S., spearheading an attack on Columbus and nearby Camp Furlong. The fighting cost the lives of 10 civilians and eight U.S. soldiers, leading to General John J. Pershing's push into Mexico in search of Pancho Villa. These cross-border invasions dangerously soured the relations between the U.S. and Mexico during the heightened tensions of the Mexican Revolution. "They never did get Pancho Villa," U.S. Army Aviation Museum curator Bob Mitchell shared with U.S. Army, "but it was a very interesting period for Army Aviation because it would be the first time the U.S. Army would see the employment of the 1st Aero Squadron, the very first Aviation unit."
Today, this small park is home to an impressive 7,000-square-foot exhibition hall that does a great job telling the story of the Pancho Villa Raid and sharing Camp Furlong's often overlooked history. See a replica of the Curtiss JN-3 "Flying Jenny" airplane, the aircraft used to hunt for Pancho Villa, and an extensive collection of military artifacts.
Camp in the Chihuahuan Desert at Pancho Villa State Park
Situated about 4 hours from Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America, the museum at Pancho Villa State Park is a bit too far for a day trip. However, if you'd like to spend the night, the state park also boasts a campground overlooking the Chihuahuan Desert's vast expanse. Here, huge clumps of cacti and hardy shrubs add pops of life, while stone-lined paths wind between the campsites and up towards Cootes Hill. Although the area resembles a standard RV campground — think flat, gravel-topped sites clustered close together – it also welcomes classic camping tents.
There are 61 electric sites (30 or 50 amp) and five non-electric options available, and a handful of mostly electric sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, overnight guests have access to the dump station, drinking water, showers, and flush toilets. It's not luxurious, but the facilities are clean and literally in the middle of a historic military base.
Unfortunately, the campground is not a good choice if you're looking for complete peace and quiet. "Sound carries well here in the open, flat desert," shared one camper on Tripadvisor, "and there was a lot of noise from the nearby road leading to the border crossing with [M]exico. The noise died down a little around 10pm, but it continued all night." For a quieter setting, choose Luna Park Campground or the ultra-remote Springtime Campground at New Mexico's Cibola National Forest southwest of Albuquerque that offers countless trails and activities.
Explore the museums and local gems near Pancho Villa State Park
A trip to Pancho Villa State Park isn't complete without exploring the tiny town of Columbus. As long as you don't expect the bustling downtown found in other New Mexico locales, like overlooked Silver City with its art, festivals, and authentic food, Columbus has a lot to offer. Located right across the street from the state park, the Columbus Historical Society, sometimes referred to as the Columbus Depot Museum, occupies the old train depot. Here, visitors can learn about the Pancho Villa Raid and discover the intricacies of the historic building.
After exploring these historical wonders, walk across the street to Borderland Cafe. Considered a must-stop by visitors, this unassuming cafe has been featured by regional news segments and cooks up typical burger joint cuisine with a spicy Southwest twist. Fan favorite menu items include the Pancho Burger with green chilis or the fries smothered in steak and green enchilada sauce.
Finally, you can't miss a stop at The Pink Store, nestled just over the border in Puerto Palomas. Founded in 1988 and aptly named for its hot pink facade, this heritage business is so much more than a shopping complex. It's also home to a restaurant and is filled with colorful folk art and crafts that celebrate Mexican culture.