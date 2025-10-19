What Really Happens If Pirates Try To Board Your Cruise Ship

An act of piracy is defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as "any illegal acts of violence or detention, or any act of depredation, committed for private ends ... on the high seas, against another ship," and a pirate is someone who engages in said activities. They are different from terrorists in that their motivation is typically financial, rather than political or religious. However, this doesn't make them any less dangerous. Modern pirates, similar to those in the days of yore, do what they do as a result of high levels of poverty and a lack of economic opportunities, meaning that they're often angry and desperate.

Despite the risks, attacks on cruise ships are extremely uncommon — you're more likely to experience crime, such as petty theft, at some of the most dangerous cruise ports or find yourself in a tropical storm (if you try to save money by embarking on a Caribbean cruise during hurricane season). This is because most cruise ships avoid high-risk areas, are equipped with excellent detection technology, and aren't worthwhile targets. While a team of well-organized pirates could certainly hold the crew of a cargo ship hostage, it would be much more difficult to control thousands of crew and passengers on a ship the size of a small city.

And if the worst-case scenario came to pass, staff are actually trained in what to do. The specific security protocols for each cruise liner are not advertised publicly in order to prevent criminals from becoming aware of them as well. But rest assured, crews on every ship are prepared to handle a variety of emergencies, including pirate attacks, and they constantly monitor their surroundings, looking out for any suspicious activity on the ocean.