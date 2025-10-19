One Of California's Most Underrated Cities Brims With Riverside Charm, ATV Trails, And Mouthwatering Food

Few destinations help you get in touch with your outdoorsy roots quite like Blythe. Whether you're a seasoned daredevil or someone looking to tap into their more adventurous side for the first time, you won't want to miss out on the iconic Blythe Intaglios, otherwise known as California's answer to Peru's iconic Nazca lines, and a mysterious ancient site etched into Earth. Found just 16 miles away from the city center, these are massive geoglyphs carved into the desert floor that promise a taste of Native American history. The roads aren't exactly car-friendly, though, so you might as well rent an ATV and get the full Californian desert experience.

The trails around the city are vast, open, and rarely crowded: in short, a dream for off-roaders. Once you get here, you'll find a spacious parking area and plenty of signage guiding you along, so you'll be able to enjoy the experience without having to stress about the logistics.

And for those who're more into water activities, there's always the Colorado River. Boating, jet-skiing, paddle boarding, fishing; you name it, you can do it here. You won't struggle to find a boat launch, either, since the entire bank is filled with them, though the ones at Quechan Park and the Cove RV Resort are some of the better-known. If you float or paddle at golden hour, when the light hits the palm trees and surrounds desert just right, you'll get the most unreal-looking views. A more riverside-based itinerary is especially great during the hot summer months, when temperatures soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit and just the idea of spending an entire day on dry land leaves you a little short of breath.