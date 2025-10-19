One Of California's Most Underrated Cities Brims With Riverside Charm, ATV Trails, And Mouthwatering Food
With its wide, scenic beaches, iconic attractions, and endless deserts, California draws in over 200 million visitors every year. Southern California is full of some great things to see and do. There's one gorgeous city, however, that you won't find in most round-ups. Blythe remains hidden away near the Arizona border and right along the banks of the Colorado River, offering a much-needed, refreshing alternative to the likes of Palm Springs or Lake Havasu. And visiting here couldn't be easier.
The city is less than two hours east of Palm Springs' airport and just over two hours west of the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport; almost perfectly in the middle. Both routes take you through Interstate 10, promising not only a scenic desert drive but also little traffic and wide-open views. Once here, you'll be surprised at just how laid-back Blythe is for a Southern California hub. Whether you're looking for someplace quiet to launch a kayak, pitch a tent by the river, go on ATV adventures, or explore a delightfully diverse culinary scene, Blythe delivers the kind of outdoorsy-yet-still-city-esque charm that's hard to come by in most other places.
ATV trails and riverside charm: Blythe is an outdoor lover's dream
Few destinations help you get in touch with your outdoorsy roots quite like Blythe. Whether you're a seasoned daredevil or someone looking to tap into their more adventurous side for the first time, you won't want to miss out on the iconic Blythe Intaglios, otherwise known as California's answer to Peru's iconic Nazca lines, and a mysterious ancient site etched into Earth. Found just 16 miles away from the city center, these are massive geoglyphs carved into the desert floor that promise a taste of Native American history. The roads aren't exactly car-friendly, though, so you might as well rent an ATV and get the full Californian desert experience.
The trails around the city are vast, open, and rarely crowded: in short, a dream for off-roaders. Once you get here, you'll find a spacious parking area and plenty of signage guiding you along, so you'll be able to enjoy the experience without having to stress about the logistics.
And for those who're more into water activities, there's always the Colorado River. Boating, jet-skiing, paddle boarding, fishing; you name it, you can do it here. You won't struggle to find a boat launch, either, since the entire bank is filled with them, though the ones at Quechan Park and the Cove RV Resort are some of the better-known. If you float or paddle at golden hour, when the light hits the palm trees and surrounds desert just right, you'll get the most unreal-looking views. A more riverside-based itinerary is especially great during the hot summer months, when temperatures soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit and just the idea of spending an entire day on dry land leaves you a little short of breath.
Where to eat in and what to see in Blythe
Blythe might be small, but its food scene exudes big-city energy, especially if you're craving authentic, no-frills Southwestern and Mexican food. One of the most beloved stops? Garcia's Restaurant. As a (now-longstanding) local institution that serves classic Sonoran-style Mexican dishes, this is the place you go for top-tier chili. That's not to take away from all the other incredible dishes on the menu, though, since reviewers praise everything from the hearty combination plates to the homemade chips and salsa. Garcia's is also family-run and promises a rare mix of consistency, flavor, large portions, affordable prices, and friendly service.
And on those days when you won't be going off on an outdoor adventure, you'll want to stop for a visit at the Palo Verde Historical Museum and Society. It's a small, yet highly reviewed museum praised for its knowledgeable curators, entertaining displays, and interesting history. It's also free to enter, though donations are encouraged. But if you're craving some of that outdoorsy excitement while in the city, Mayflower Park is your spot. It's a peaceful riverside campground ideal for picnicking, swimming, birdwatching, and even launching a boat. The park is open year-round, but you'll have to pay a modest fee to enter.
Those who've enjoyed Blythe's charm and have some extra time in their itinerary might as well drive the 98 miles to Calipatria, too. It's one of California's most underrated cities and home to eccentric art, landmarks, and historic sites.