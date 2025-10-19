California's Fastest-Growing North Coast Community Is An Underrated Bluff-Top Town With Beaches And Scenic Trails

To many outsiders, California is defined solely by its headline cities — San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The state's North Coast often falls under the radar, offering something completely different: dramatic shorelines, ancient redwood forests, and quiet towns that still feel undiscovered. In recent years, one of those towns, known as McKinleyville, has quietly become the fastest-growing community on the North Coast thanks to its bluff-top views, beaches, and scenic trails just steps from the center of town.

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Humboldt County, McKinleyville is a small town close to California's northern border. It sits around seven miles north of Arcata, California's coastal college town framed by redwoods, and roughly nine miles south of Trinidad, a seaside city with unmatched charm. Just to the south lies Eureka, the largest city between San Francisco and Portland, often ranked among California's most affordable towns to retire in. McKinleyville itself is small in size, with a population of 17,347 people as of 2025. But the town is quickly expanding, growing by 0.84% each year. Between the years of 2020 and 2023 alone, the town population increased by an impressive 4.22%.

Having recently claimed the title of California's fastest-growing North Coast community, McKinleyville is often seen as a gateway to Humboldt County. The California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport sits in the northern part of the town, no more than five minutes from central McKinleyville. It offers United and Avelo Airlines flights with service to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Burbank, and Denver. For international travel, the nearest major hub is Sacramento International Airport, located around 300 miles south of the town, or roughly a five-hour drive away.