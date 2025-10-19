California's Fastest-Growing North Coast Community Is An Underrated Bluff-Top Town With Beaches And Scenic Trails
To many outsiders, California is defined solely by its headline cities — San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The state's North Coast often falls under the radar, offering something completely different: dramatic shorelines, ancient redwood forests, and quiet towns that still feel undiscovered. In recent years, one of those towns, known as McKinleyville, has quietly become the fastest-growing community on the North Coast thanks to its bluff-top views, beaches, and scenic trails just steps from the center of town.
Perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Humboldt County, McKinleyville is a small town close to California's northern border. It sits around seven miles north of Arcata, California's coastal college town framed by redwoods, and roughly nine miles south of Trinidad, a seaside city with unmatched charm. Just to the south lies Eureka, the largest city between San Francisco and Portland, often ranked among California's most affordable towns to retire in. McKinleyville itself is small in size, with a population of 17,347 people as of 2025. But the town is quickly expanding, growing by 0.84% each year. Between the years of 2020 and 2023 alone, the town population increased by an impressive 4.22%.
Having recently claimed the title of California's fastest-growing North Coast community, McKinleyville is often seen as a gateway to Humboldt County. The California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport sits in the northern part of the town, no more than five minutes from central McKinleyville. It offers United and Avelo Airlines flights with service to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Burbank, and Denver. For international travel, the nearest major hub is Sacramento International Airport, located around 300 miles south of the town, or roughly a five-hour drive away.
McKinleyville offers trails for hiking, trail running, and mountain biking
McKinleyville might sit right along California's iconic Highway 101, but its bluff-top location, at an elevation of 141 feet above sea level, is what sets it apart. This setting guarantees sweeping ocean views, and with the coastline and redwood forests so close, it's no surprise the town is crisscrossed with scenic trails and paths perfect for hiking, trail running, and mountain biking.
The Hammond Coastal Trail is a moderate 12.7-mile paved pathway with a decent gain in elevation that runs parallel to the coastline. Starting at Arcata's Mad River Bridge and ending at the Clam Beach County Park, the trail traverses through fields, woods, residential areas, and along an old railway line. Most people complete the trail in between four and four and a half hours, so sturdy shoes, provisions, and a reasonable level of fitness are recommended. This particular trail forms part of a 1,200-mile path known as the California Coastal Trail, which links Oregon with Mexico through the entire state of California. Wheelchair-friendly parking is available at the Mad River Bridge trailhead.
McKinleyville also has a handful of easier trails that are great for short walks and casual hikes. Three local favorites include the Hiller Park and Mad River Bluffs, the Clam Beach to Little River path, and the Azalea State Natural Reserve Trail. The longest of the three is the Clam Beach to Little River stretch, a relatively flat five-mile route ideal for running, walking, or birdwatching along the shoreline. For a completely different backdrop, the Azalea State Natural Reserve offers a gentle 0.8-mile loop. Time your visit between April and May, when the park's namesake white and pink azalea blossoms are in full bloom.
McKinleyville is home to three public beaches
The West Coast is known for its beautiful beaches, and in general, the further north you travel, the wilder and less crowded they become. McKinleyville is home to three main beaches.
Mad River Beach County Park stretches along the narrow sandy peninsula between the Mad River and the Pacific Ocean, ending at the mouth of the river. With both river and coastal access, it's a strong choice for canoeing and kayaking on the calm waters, with horseback riders and families enjoying the kid-friendly setup. Access is possible via the Janes Road exit off the Pacific Coast Highway, with limited parking spaces available at the end of Mad River Road. To reach the ocean, you'll need to walk over sand dunes, which may prove to be a challenge. But once there, the reward is a quiet, uncrowded shoreline.
Another beautiful beach option, Clam Beach is one of just a few beaches in California where bonfires are still allowed. Named after the abundant razor clams found in the sand, this wide, open stretch of beach is also one of Humboldt's most accessible, thanks to a wheelchair friendly mat that links the parking lot with the high-tide line. Visitors can park at the Clam Beach Country Campground (suitable for RVs), or at a second parking lot further along Clam Beach Drive. Continuing north, this beach eventually merges with Little River State Beach, the third McKinleyville beach. This is arguably the most remote of the three, since it requires a long walk over the sand dunes to access the shoreline.