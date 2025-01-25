'Redwoods Meet The Pacific' In California's Secret Beach City With Unmatched Old-School Seaside Charm
Part sleepy fishing city, part outdoor adventure hub, Trinidad is where towering "redwoods meet the Pacific" in perfect harmony, as described on the town's official chamber of commerce website. This under-the-radar NorCal destination is a seaside haven, where you'll have the coastline all to yourself. If the rugged Big Sur and the New England-style beach town of Mendocino had a secret, smaller sibling, it would be Trinidad. Life here is anything but fast paced — you have all the time in the world to explore the shoreline at your convenience.
For thousands of years, this town has been home to the Yurok, Tolowa, Wiyot, Chetco, Karuk, and Hupa peoples, and their deep connection to the land still resonates today. The local Trinidad Rancheria has upheld Indigenous heritage on sacred Yurok lands since it was established in 1906. Meanwhile, the town's pier was once a bustling whaling station in the early 1900s. Now, you'll find hardworking fishermen hauling in Dungeness crab, salmon, and rockfish. As the state's northernmost oceanfront pier, it embodies the heart of Trinidad's coastal lifestyle and maritime past.
California is massive, and getting to Trinidad is half the fun. If you're starting from San Francisco, prepare for a five-hour journey. It's the best excuse to plan the road trip of your dreams along Highway 101. On the other hand, if you've been admiring the Victorian-era gems of Eureka, you're just 30 minutes from Trinidad. For those flying in, California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport is the closest option — it's just a 10-minute drive to get there.
Waves, trails, and views that wow
Naturally, it's the beaches that make this town such a special place. Trinidad State Beach, located north of the harbor, is a must-see. A quick hike through the forest brings you to a wide stretch of a beautiful, sandy shore. The beach is pet-friendly and ideal for a relaxing stroll, so don't leave your four-legged friend behind. During low tide, make sure to check out the tidal pools at College Cove, which you'll find at the northern tip of the beach — marine life thrives in these rocky pools. Walk toward the harbor, too, especially at sunrise or sunset, to see the kaleidoscopic sky reflecting over the water.
Old Home Beach is another sandy stretch worth visiting in Trinidad. There are a couple of ways to get there: Head down the trail with stairs at Trinity and Edwards streets or take the quieter Parker Creek Trail at the end of Parker Creek Lane. You'll pass through a lush forest before reaching the beach, and you'll know you've arrived when stunning views of Trinidad Head and the bay, framed by dramatic rocks, blow your mind. Old Home Beach is a soothing escape, mostly protected from the wind, a wonderful spot to sit back and listen to the waves.
From there, make your way to Trinidad Head, where the vistas are nothing short of astounding. The trail to reach it from Trinidad State Beach is easy to follow and winds through evergreens and colorful wildflowers. The hike eventually rewards you with striking panoramas unlike anything you've ever seen.
The redwoods in Trinidad are impossible to miss
If you thought the beaches were breathtaking, wait till you see the colossal trees. Nearby Redwood National and State Parks is where these giants dwell. Home to nearly half of the world's old-growth redwoods, this park complex looks like an enchanted forest straight out of a storybook. Stretching across 139,000 acres, it combines Redwood National Park with three other state parks. With around 200 miles of trails to traverse, you can hike into the heart of this forest and reach remote backcountry camping areas. You can also enjoy it on horseback, mountain bike, and even kayak. While you're there, don't miss the chance to marvel at nature's skyscraper: Hyperion. This coastal redwood reaches an incredible 380 feet, making it the tallest known living tree in the world.
Sue-meg State Park is another lush escape nestled above the ocean. The 640-acre beauty boasts trails dotted with pine, hemlock, fir, and spruce. The trails take you to agate-studded beaches, tide pools, dense forests, and more wonderful nature scenery. Whether camping, hiking, or picnicking, this state park is a sight to behold.
Moonstone Beach County Park is where you need to go if you want a little bit of outdoor fun and tranquility at the same time. This hidden spot is best for daytime outings, where you can stroll along its serene shores, watch surfers catch waves, or try your hand at rock climbing by the boulders scattered across the beach.
Trinidad offers culture far beyond its shoreline
There's a lot more to Trinidad than its natural wonders. Swap the sand for creativity at the Trinidad Art Gallery, where local talent takes center stage. This welcoming space celebrates the genius of Humboldt County's best artists. The gallery has a rotating collection of artwork, from vivid oil paintings and intricate ceramics to hand-blown glass and delicate beadwork. Wander through the gallery to observe one-of-a-kind pieces, perfect as gifts or personal treasures. If you're visiting during a Featured Artist exhibit or Trinidad Art Night, you're in for a treat — think live art, wine tastings, and a chance to chat with the creatives themselves.
Then, head to the Trinidad Museum, where you'll learn about the town's legacy. Inside, you'll find five curated rooms with exhibits like historical photographs, recreated scenes, and more, from the Tsurai Village and Yurok traditions to the Gold Rush and whaling eras. Outside, the museum's plant garden and pathways make for a peaceful stroll.
No trip to Trinidad is complete without visiting the old lighthouse. Located high on a headland, Trinidad Head Lighthouse dates back to 1871 and serves as a tribute to the region's maritime heritage. Though its structure is modest, its location offers jaw-dropping views of the wild coastline. On stormy days, you can almost feel the power of the waves below. With the lighthouse behind you, Trinidad opens the door to California's Trinity Alps, a scenic alternative to the crowded Sierras that you just can't miss.