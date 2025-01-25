'Redwoods Meet The Pacific' In California's Secret Beach City With Unmatched Old-School Seaside Charm

Part sleepy fishing city, part outdoor adventure hub, Trinidad is where towering "redwoods meet the Pacific" in perfect harmony, as described on the town's official chamber of commerce website. This under-the-radar NorCal destination is a seaside haven, where you'll have the coastline all to yourself. If the rugged Big Sur and the New England-style beach town of Mendocino had a secret, smaller sibling, it would be Trinidad. Life here is anything but fast paced — you have all the time in the world to explore the shoreline at your convenience.

For thousands of years, this town has been home to the Yurok, Tolowa, Wiyot, Chetco, Karuk, and Hupa peoples, and their deep connection to the land still resonates today. The local Trinidad Rancheria has upheld Indigenous heritage on sacred Yurok lands since it was established in 1906. Meanwhile, the town's pier was once a bustling whaling station in the early 1900s. Now, you'll find hardworking fishermen hauling in Dungeness crab, salmon, and rockfish. As the state's northernmost oceanfront pier, it embodies the heart of Trinidad's coastal lifestyle and maritime past.

California is massive, and getting to Trinidad is half the fun. If you're starting from San Francisco, prepare for a five-hour journey. It's the best excuse to plan the road trip of your dreams along Highway 101. On the other hand, if you've been admiring the Victorian-era gems of Eureka, you're just 30 minutes from Trinidad. For those flying in, California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport is the closest option — it's just a 10-minute drive to get there.