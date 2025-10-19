South Dakota's Charming State Capital Is A Cultural Gem With Compelling Museums And Historic Sites

South Dakota is known for its expansive farmland, national parks, prairies, and mountains with plentiful outdoor attractions, like the Black Hills' enchanting scenery or the uncrowded green grass trails in Badlands National Park. But the state's capital, Pierre, is an underrated gem not to be missed. With its rich history and culture, paired with small-town ease, it's an unassumingly lovely place to spend time. Clocking in at a population of around 14,000, Pierre (pronounced "Peer") is the second-smallest of all the U.S. state capitals, second only to Montpelier, Vermont. The result is that Pierre is a laidback and unusually tranquil metropolis that packs a delightful punch with museums, historical sites, and other cultural attractions.

Located in the center of the state, right on the Missouri River, Pierre is just off U.S. Route 83. Sometimes called the "Road to Nowhere" for its path through vast and largely rural landscapes, US-83 was at one time the only completely paved, direct route from Canada to Mexico, with visitors popping into Pierre along their journey. To arrive from the skies, you'll fly into nearby Pierre Regional Airport, which is situated a mere three miles from the city center.