Situated Between Sioux Falls And Rapid City Is South Dakota's Underrated Paradise For Art And Outdoor Fun
While South Dakota's bustling cities like Rapid City and Brookings are celebrated for their monuments and cultural attractions, the state seamlessly blends modernity with a deep respect for its Native American heritage. Rooted in the history of Lakota and Dakota tribal territories, South Dakota is home to sacred sites, vibrant communities, and stories of Indigenous warriors. This Midwestern state is also full of quirky hidden gems and delights for art lovers, like one of the Midwest's artsiest cities full of parks, trails, and waterfalls, Sioux Falls.
Like the most unique roadside stops you'll encounter along the I-90, the twin towns of Chamberlain and Oacoma are a great sight to see on the highway, perched on opposite banks of the Missouri River. Chamberlain, the larger of the two, lies on the river's east side, while Oacoma is just 0.5 miles across an interstate bridge, making travel between them easy. These towns are havens for outdoor recreation and hidden treasures of the art world. Visitors can soak up majestic river views, explore fascinating museums, and discover culturally rich galleries that showcase the vibrant creativity of the region. Whether you're an art enthusiast, history buff, or outdoor adventurer, Chamberlain and Oacoma offer an unforgettable experience in South Dakota's heartland.
Embrace Native American culture and art in Chamberlain and Oacoma
One of the area's most iconic sights is the striking Dignity of Earth and Sky, a 50-foot monument of a Native American woman holding up a decorative star quilt. The statue is a tribute to the Lakota and Dakota people, for whom the state is named, and symbolizes the strength of Indigenous communities. The statue's hillside location offers breathtaking sweeping views of the Missouri River, a great spot for picnics and taking photographs. The nearby visitor's center provides deeper insights into the statue's significance and connection to Native American heritage.
A short drive away, the Aktá Lakota Museum and Cultural Center, linked to the St. Joseph's Indian School, invites visitors to explore its interactive exhibits showcasing Native American heritage and art. The museum's gift shop is equally engaging, featuring handmade Lakota star quilts, jewelry, gifts, and art pieces made by Sioux artists. For more locally crafted art, visit Dakota Plains Gallery and Gifts located on Chamberlain's Main Street. Operated by the non-profit Dakota Indian Foundation, the gallery supports the Native American community by offering scholarships to students and providing business support. Visitors can browse gifts such as dreamcatchers, books, paintings, and traditional medicines to support the local community.
No trip to the area would be complete without stopping by Al's Oasis in Oacoma, a local institution dating back to 1919. Famous for its cheap coffee and delicious pies, this saloon-style eatery is also home to a giant buffalo statue — perfect for a photo op.
Fishing and outdoor adventures
Chamberlain and Oacoma are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. South Dakota is renowned for its pheasant hunting (there's even a huge pheasant statue located in Chamberlain for this reason). Thunderstik Lodge offers an expertly curated, world-class experience within its 7,000-acre hunting grounds alongside luxurious accommodations. This historic lodge also arranges tailor-made fishing trips to Lake Francis and Lake Sharpe, ensuring a memorable outing on the prairies. For a family-run fishing experience, Allen's Hillside Motel provides guided trips on the picturesque Missouri River. After a day on the water, the motel can arrange for a nearby restaurant to cook the fish you caught, offering a true river-to-table experience.
Extend your visit and explore the surrounding area by driving the Native American National Scenic Byway, which navigates through stunning landscapes and cultural sites. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy exploring Fort Randall Dam, a popular destination for photography, boating, and fishing. The Randall Creek State Recreation Area is a prime location for watching bald eagles. As a bird highly revered in Native American culture, spotting these majestic creatures offers a chance to connect with nature and tradition. Less than 3 miles away, the Karl E. Mundt National Wildlife Refuge, the country's first refuge established for bald eagles, offers additional viewing opportunities via an overlook to observe the birds in their natural habitat. For more viewing opportunities, check out the five best national parks for bird lovers in America.