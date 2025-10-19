Nestled Inside A Beautiful Nature Preserve Is Oregon's Hidden Beach With No Crowds And A Tranquil Atmosphere

The Oregon Coast is one surprise after another. One day, you can be cruising along the breathtaking driving route of the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, where secret beaches and tree-topped sea stacks abound, the next tucking into quiet local beach towns like Gearhart, where regional restaurants and golf courses converge on the great Pacific blue. The region is no secret, mind you — visitor numbers to the Beaver State's parks and reserves topped 56 million in 2024, driven in large part by huge influxes of people to the coastal regions.

But there are still some secret places where you can head to ditch the crowds and get a taste of that wild, wild Oregon shoreline. One such spot is the Sitka Sedge State Natural Area. If you've just checked the map and know your way around the region, you might be doubtful — Sitka does sit on the uber-famous Three Capes Scenic Loop, a 70-mile romp around some of the most dramatic scenery in the whole state. Thing is, people don't tend to stop here all that much, so the trails are pleasantly deserted, and you can hike between the marshlands and dunes in perfect solitude.

The 101 — that fabled American coast highway that runs the whole length of the West Coast — is the usual ticket to this region. Veer off that past Cape Kiwanda to Sandlake Road, where you'll find the reserve's own parking areas on the left-hand side. For those keen to hit the beaches right away after jetting straight into Portland, OR, the drive from PDX airport is likely to be just shy of 2 hours in all.