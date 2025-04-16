Nestled On Oregon's Coast Is A Quiet Beach Town With Whale Watching, Sandy Dunes, And Local Shops
Take one trip down the Oregon Coast and you'll easily see why it's a favorite destination not just for Oregonians, but also international visitors. The North Coast stretch of the 364 miles of coastline is particularly scenic and popular, flanked at its most northern tip by Astoria, an underrated coastal beauty and Oregon's oldest city, and Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination. Situated 15 miles south of Astoria and a mere 3 miles from Seaside, you'll find Gearhart, a quiet beach town with dune-filled beaches, whale watching, and downtown shops, nestled against the backdrop of Tillamook Head and stunning coastline.
Gearhart's beginnings date to the 1800s, after the area was discovered as part of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, which ended in Seaside in 1805. This area is the former home to the Clatsop and Necanicum tribes. The town's namesake, Phillip Gearhart, traveled from Missouri in 1848 on the Oregon Trail and purchased parcels of land. A now-defunct train line would carry vacationers from Portland to the Coast, and the town's notoriety grew as a popular place to enjoy the beach, with its founding in 1918.
With a present day population of approximately 1,793, in addition to 150 Roosevelt elk who also call the town home, Gearhart doesn't have a traffic light, but offers visitors a peaceful respite along the shores of the magnificent Pacific coastine of Oregon. Summer is overwhelmingly the best season to spend on the Oregon Coast, often with fog-filled mornings, with potential for sunny afternoons and sunsets as late as 9 p.m. If you want fewer crowds with slightly cooler weather, visit in the fall and spring months.
Enjoy the beach, golf and whale watching in Gearhart
With its relaxed beach atmosphere and sand dune landscapes, many opt to spend most of their time in Gearhart relaxing and enjoying the waves. Gearhart Beach features approximately 8 miles to peruse for hunting for sand dollars or clams, fly a kite, or bird watch. This beach also permits cars directly on the sand from the 10th Street beach access point. A four-wheeled drive vehicle is recommended due to changing terrain conditions, and the driving on the beach stretches for about 10 miles north to Warrenton. Part of the drivable section includes another popular spot, the fee-free Del Rey Beach State Recreation Site, offering beach access, horse trails, a place to put your kite in the sky, and an incredible coastal sunset.
If you're into golf, one of the must-do attractions in Gearhart is a visit to Gearhart's Golf Links, the oldest golf course in the Pacific Northwest, a classic links 18-hole course also offering a Clam Bed putting course. You can book a tee time through their Pro Shop by calling their number or booking online. Another golf option is Highlands Golf Club, where a round of 9 holes starts at an affordable $25, with the full 18 holes starting at $45.
Whale watching is a popular activity during winter and spring months (particularly January and March) along the North Oregon Coast, and Gearhart is a prime location during gray whale migration season. You can head 10 miles south to Ecola State Park, Oregon's best state park, or 10 miles north to Fort Stevens State Park, both of which are official Oregon Whale Watch staffed locations for spying whale spouts.
Stroll and shop along Gearhart's main Street
The cozy vibe of Gearhart, at just under 2 square miles, is found centered around its main street, Pacific Way, which offers local shopping and dining for visitors drawn to this piece of coastal heaven. Don't be surprised if you spy a local elk resident or two walking through downtown, as the Gearhart herd is known to do, particularly in quieter months.
There's no grocery store in Gearhart, but it does have quaint local shops for visitors. Visit By the Way gift shop for a nautical-themed souvenir or boutique home treasure. Or grab a cup of locally brewed Sleepy Monk coffee and pastry. Pacific Crest Cottage is Gearhart's antique hub that sports a British flair as well as offers gift options representing the Oregon Coast. Dawning's Art sells handmade creations from owner and artist Dawning McGinnis and offers art classes and private painting classes. Take advantage of more tax-free shopping at the Seaside Outlets, offering stores from brands such as Eddie Bauer, Nike, and Famous Footwear, a short drive away.
When you're ready to start your day, head to Grandma's Corner Restaurant for breakfast and lunch options. For a family-friendly entertainment and dining experience, Gearhart Bowl and Fultano's Pizza is a great combination, offering 12 bowling lanes and a menu featuring pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and wings. An authentic Mexican food menu can be enjoyed at El Trio Loco and can please even the most selective Mexican food palates. No trip to the Oregon Coast is complete without dining on fresh seafood, and with limited Gearhart options, trek to Seaside for seafood and clam chowder. Doogers Seafood & Grill, Norma's Seafood & Steak, and Finn's Fish House are a few of the choices.
Planning your trip to Gearhart/Getting to Gearhart, Oregon
Arriving via air, use the Portland International Airport, about two hours from Gearhart, to access the Oregon Coast. For a car-less adventure, the NorthWest Point bus makes two daily trips in each direction from the downtown Portland Amtrak station, with a stop in Gearhart. You can connect from the airport to downtown using the MAX light rail. If you're driving to the coast from Portland, there are multiple route options, including the most direct, U.S. Highway 26 through old growth forest, with some hairpin turns. A great alternative to avoid potential carsickness is to veer off Route 6 through Tillamook, a coastal city known for scenic kayaking and famous cheese, with a bucket list stop at Tillamook Creamery for a tour (with a cheese and ice cream sampling). This route adds about an hour to the drive, but the small towns and scenery of Arch Cape up U.S. Highway 101 won't disappoint en route to Gearhart.
As a vacation destination haven, accommodations options are aplenty in Gearhart, led mostly by vacation rentals. Gearhart By the Sea Resort is one option to assist in booking as well. The Drifthaven at Gearhart offers 12 cottages featuring fireplaces with studio, one- and two-bedroom options, along with borrowable beach gear. The McMenamins Gearhart Hotel features 34 rooms, 18 in its original building, and 16 rooms in an additional Annex building. It's situated on the Gearhart Golf Links Course and is home to the Sand Trap Pub restaurant, which serves pub fare with a Pacific Northwest flair for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For RV and tent camping, you can find spots in Seaside and nearby state Parks, and Seaside also has a variety of options, including many hotels and a hostel.