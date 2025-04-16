Nestled On Oregon's Coast Is A Quiet Beach Town With Whale Watching, Sandy Dunes, And Local Shops

Take one trip down the Oregon Coast and you'll easily see why it's a favorite destination not just for Oregonians, but also international visitors. The North Coast stretch of the 364 miles of coastline is particularly scenic and popular, flanked at its most northern tip by Astoria, an underrated coastal beauty and Oregon's oldest city, and Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination. Situated 15 miles south of Astoria and a mere 3 miles from Seaside, you'll find Gearhart, a quiet beach town with dune-filled beaches, whale watching, and downtown shops, nestled against the backdrop of Tillamook Head and stunning coastline.

Gearhart's beginnings date to the 1800s, after the area was discovered as part of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, which ended in Seaside in 1805. This area is the former home to the Clatsop and Necanicum tribes. The town's namesake, Phillip Gearhart, traveled from Missouri in 1848 on the Oregon Trail and purchased parcels of land. A now-defunct train line would carry vacationers from Portland to the Coast, and the town's notoriety grew as a popular place to enjoy the beach, with its founding in 1918.

With a present day population of approximately 1,793, in addition to 150 Roosevelt elk who also call the town home, Gearhart doesn't have a traffic light, but offers visitors a peaceful respite along the shores of the magnificent Pacific coastine of Oregon. Summer is overwhelmingly the best season to spend on the Oregon Coast, often with fog-filled mornings, with potential for sunny afternoons and sunsets as late as 9 p.m. If you want fewer crowds with slightly cooler weather, visit in the fall and spring months.