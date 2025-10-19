This Hidden Village In New Mexico Offers A Tranquil Park, Historic Landmarks, And The Warmth Of A Small Town

When people think of traveling to New Mexico, the first place that comes to mind is White Sands National Park, a one-of-a-kind national park that looks like an alien planet. However, The Land of Enchantment's largest city, Albuquerque, is also home to the neighborhood of North Valley, a riverside gem with trails and farm-to-table dining. But if you don't want to be in a big city and would rather spend your time in a picturesque small village, etched in peace and quiet but with plenty to do, head to Capitan.

With a population of just around 1,400 people, Capitan sits tucked high up between the Capitan Mountains to its northeast and the Sacramento Mountains to its southwest. At an elevation of 6,350 feet, it's not easy to get to either, with Albuquerque being its closest major city. Once there, though, you'll be in the birthplace of Smokey the Bear and have a chance to visit his museum. Smokey the Bear was an actual bear cub who was originally named "Hotfoot" and was severely burned in a devastating forest fire in the area.

The Smokey Bear Historical Park is an absolute must-visit during your time in Capitan. It stands as an educational center intended to remind the public of the importance of environmental health, ecological preservation, and wildfire prevention, while also commemorating Smokey's life. There's a playground, picnic area, and Smokey's somber yet peaceful burial spot. The park costs $6 to visit for adults, $4 for seniors, and is free for children. It's open every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Mondays and remains closed on major holidays like Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and New Year's Day. Do note, though, that pets are not allowed in the park.